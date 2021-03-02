Co-Sponsorship Speech: Kakou Ange Franck Williams Kouame

Mr. President and distinguished colleagues:

As a Filipino, a former member of the National Team, and a basketball enthusiast, it is my honor to support the granting of Philippine citizenship to Mr. Kakou Ange Franck Williams Kouame.

As a student-athlete of the Ateneo de Manila University, Mr. Kouame has not only dominated the collegiate basketball scene ,believe me Mr. President we are in the receiving end in the last UAAP championship including the UP Maroons. When Sen. Gordon was flashing all these pictures nakikita ko Mr. President puro UST Tigers yoong nasa background at puro taga UST yoong malungkot doon sa background. Masakit Mr. President, but more than anything Mr. President, he has also captivated the admiration of many Filipinos, both young and old.

He has embraced the Filipino culture and traditions and our people and has made the Philippines his home.

More importantly, Mr. Kouame commits himself to helping the country's chances in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers by joining the players of Gilas Pilipinas, the country's flagbearer in basketball against the world.

Ang naturalization at pagbibigay ng Philippine Citizenship kay Kouame ay tiyak na magpapatingkad ng kulay sa ating bandila at magpapaimbulog ng lipad ng mga Pilipinong atleta.

Laban Pilipinas.

Puso.

Thank you and God bless.