Press Release

March 3, 2021 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ATTENDANCE OF FACEBOOK IN ANTI-OSAEC HEARING Facebook has committed to attend the next Anti-OSAEC hearing. We have heard their explanation that their policy team did not receive the invitation that was sent, and we will call a next hearing to provide a platform for Facebook and other social media outfits to explain their side and open themselves to questions from legislators. LINK: https://www.facebook.com/hontiverosrisa/posts/280464956778943