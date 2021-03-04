Press Release

March 4, 2021 Pacquiao delivers 2nd push for boxing, combat commission "Pambansang Kamao" Sen. Manny Pacquiao pushed for the creation of Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission to promote the safety and welfare of Filipino boxers and combat sports athletes. In his sponsorship speech of Senate Bill No. 2077, Pacquiao sought the support of his colleagues for the passage of the measure which aims to create separate commission for boxing and combat sports to give it stability and a clear sense of direction. SBN 2077 is a consolidation of SBN 193 which he filed and SBN 805 filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. Pacquiao first filed the measure during the 17th Congress. The Senate passed the bill but did not materialize into law. Pacquiao said the proposed measure has been dragging on for years, to which Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri agreed. "Mr. President, nakadaan na po ng 15-round boxing sa 17th Congress," he said. Zubiri asked that he be made co-author of the bill "to show support to our compadre and Pambansang Kamao." Others who wished to be co-authors of the measure were Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Tolentino, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Panfilo Lacson. Pacquiao, in his speech, said he has been into boxing since he was only 12 years old and he experienced the hardships all boxers went through. "Marami sa kanila ang nagiging baldado, naghihirap, at namamatay," he said. He said it is about time that these passionate athletes who bring honor to the country while risking their lives inside the ring be given due attention, proper aid and necessary support. "Inihalal ako ng taong bayan at inilagay sa posisyong ito kaya dapat lamang na tulungan ko ang kapwa kong mga boksingero at manlalaro ng combat sports upang mapabuti ang kanilang kalagayan habang pinaglalaban ang karangalan ng ating bayan," the senator said. "Mr. President, this is my advocacy," he added. He stressed the need to create a separate commission for boxing and combat sports "that will focus and steer the skills and talents of the youth towards its proper direction, to provide and implement the necessary welfare, incentives and benefits that is long overdue to all professional boxers and combatants who have brought honor and prestige to our country." The new Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission will be composed of a chairman and four members, and will be placed under the administrative supervision of the Office of the President. Under the bill, professional boxers and combatants will be enrolled in the Social Security System (SSS), National Health Insurance Program-Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth), and the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-Ibig). Aside from requiring physical and medical examinations in all professional boxing and combat sports matches, Pacquiao said the bill would also mandate alternative livelihood programs for retired or injured boxers and combatants.