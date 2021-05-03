Press Release

May 3, 2021 IMEE: AUCTION MEAT IMPORT PERMITS FOR TRANSPARENCY Senator Imee Marcos has urged the country's economic managers to consider auctioning pork imports to ensure their transparent allocation among traders when the increase in the minimum access volume (MAV) of pork is finally decided. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, said the public auction of pork imports will help dispel suspicion that the impending increase in the MAV would only result in the issuance of import permits to favored meat traders who wanted to take advantage of a supply shortage while African swine fever (ASF) continued to afflict local hog raisers. "Auctioning pork imports will add a measure of transparency and accountability that can discourage rent-seekers. Government will even derive additional revenue from issuing these import permits," Marcos asserted. Marcos added that the Philippines can ensure its obligations to the World Trade Organization are met by crafting "very well-delineated auction IRR (implementing rules and regulations), so that the de facto duty does not exceed the bound rate." The executive and legislative branches of government have decided to strike a compromise on MAV and tariff levels but are expected to drive a hard bargain, after last week's hearing of the Committee of the Whole. "The truth is we are at an awful impasse. May the Holy Spirit descend upon us all and inspire a solution!" Marcos said, maintaining that an excessive increase in pork imports would kill the local swine industry before the ASF crisis could be resolved. Marcos cited the "great disparity" in computations of lawmakers and government agencies, herself proposing to increase the MAV only in the fourth month after pork tariffs have been lowered to not less than 10% and 20% for imports inside and outside the MAV. Based on consultations with local hog raisers, Marcos added that the MAV should be increased to only 150,000 MT in the fourth to 12th month after the increase in MAV and reduction in tariffs are impemented, then reach a maximum of only 204,000 MT a year after. (Tagalog version) IMEE: IMPORTED NA BABOY, ISUBASTA PARA MALANTAD SA PUBLIKO Hinimok ni Senador Imee Marcos ang mga economic managers ng bansa na isubasta ang mga imported na baboy para makatiyak na lantad ang alokasyon sa mga negosyante oras na madesisyunan na ang pinal na dami ng minimum access volume (MAV) ng aangkating baboy. Sinabi ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on economic affairs, na makatutulong ang subasta sa imported na baboy para matanggal ang suspetsa na ang nakatakdang pagtaas ng MAV ay pabor sa mga negosyanteng gustong magsamantala sa kapos na supply ng baboy sa mga palengke habang patuloy namang nagpapahirap sa local hog raisers ang African swine fever (ASF). "Dagdag bantay ang pagsubasta sa mga imported na baboy na makasisirang loob sa mga gustong magsamantala. Madadagdagan pa ang pondo ng gobyerno mula sa pag-isyu ng mga import permit," giit ni Marcos. Nagdesisyon na rin naman ang ehekutibo at lehislatibong sangay ng gobyerno na magkaroon ng kompromiso sa lebel ng MAV at taripa ng imported pork, pero inaasahang magiging matindi ang negosasyon, matapos ang pagdinig ng Senate Committee of the Whole nitong nakaraang linggo. "Ang totoo, nasa masaklap na sitwasyon tayo. Gabayan sana kami ng Espiritu Santo na makahanap ng mainam na solusyon!" ani Marcos, na naninindigang ang sobra-sobrang pag-aangkat ng karneng baboy ang unang kikitil sa mga lokal na magbababoy bago pa maresolba ang krisis sa ASF. Tinukoy ni Marcos ang 'malaking pagkakaiba' sa kalkulasyon ng mga mambabatas at mga ahensya ng gobyerno, habang sinusulong naman ng senadora na taasan lamang ang MAV mula sa ika-apat na buwan matapos bawasan ang taripa na hindi dapat bababa sa 10% at 20% para sa mga inangkat sa loob at labas ng MAV. Dagdag ni Marcos, hanggang 150,000 MT lang ang dapat na idagdag sa MAV sa ika-apat hanggang ika-12 buwan, pagkatapos ay hanggang 204,000 MT lang na maximum ang dapat maabot pagkatapos ng isang taon.