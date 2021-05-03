Press Release

May 3, 2021 SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO'S PRESS BRIEFING UPDATE FROM LETTER'S TO US AND CHINA TO CRITICS POLITICKING HIS AGENDA MANILA, PH -- Senator Manny Pacquiao just held a press briefing, Monday, May 3, 2021, about the current situation of the letters he sent to US President Joe Biden and Chinese Ambassador to the PH Huang Xilian. It was known that Sen. Pacquiao sent out a letter to US Pres. with regards to the request to expedite at least half of the 20M Moderna COVID vaccines that the country acquired. In response, the US Ambassador to the Philippines John Law acknowledged the senator's letter to US Pres. Biden, but did not make any promises in terms of the request. Sen. Pacquiao stated that he and Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez talked about the said letter. "Yes, nagusap naman kami. Sabi ko puwede sumulat din through you [Amb. Romualdez], sa US, sa White House, para idaan ko lang sa iyo. Siguro naman kilala din ako diyan sa US... We do our best na baka makatulong, mapagbigyan na mas mapaaga yung vaccines." In line with this, Senator Pacquaio's letter to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, was also discussed. This was about the Senator's growing concern on the continuous stay of 220 Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef. The senator confirmed that the diplomat replied through an informal text message to PDP Laban Director Ron Munsayac. "Hoping that our differences will not affect our exchanges in cooperation" Sen. Pacquiao reads a portion of the ambassador's message. The senator made it clear that he just aims to claim what is rightfully ours. "Manindigan tayo kasi hindi naman [tayo] nangaapak ng ibang tao. Ang sa atin ay pakikibagkaibigan, hindi tayo naghahanap ng gulo. Pero pag tayo'y inaapakan, hindi naman tayo natutulog sa pansitan na hindi na aalma." "Kaibigan ko yung China, mga Chinese people... Kaibigan natin yung Chinese ambassador... Gusto natin makipagkaibigan... Pero respetuhin [at igalang] din ang karapatan natin." dagdag ng senador. When asked about posturing himself as a president, Sen. Pacquiao replied "Alam niyo, hindi dapat politika ang pinaguusapan ngayon dahil ang dami-dami ng problema sa bansa natin." Because of him trying to tap on international issues and trying to contact world leaders, Sen. Pacquiao was called out by his critics for positioning himself as the next president. "Yung sulat ko na lang sa US, bago sila nag-file sa senate pero nauna na ako sumulat sa ambassador dahil ginagawa ko na yung dapat kong gawin as a public servant. Yung effort ko hindi na dapat papaalam sa taong bayan na susulat ako. Ang gusto ko makatulong talaga sa ating bansa." explained by the senator. When asked about his consideration to run for the said position he stated that running for the position always up to and "anointed by God." "Ang pagiging presidente o pagtakbo, that is anointed by God. Kung sino man ilalagay diyan sa posisiyong 'yan, iyon ang kagustuhan ng Panginoon." "Kung ako ang ilalagay ng Panginoon diyan, gagampanan ko ang trabaho ko. Kung ako man ang ilalagay ng Panginoon diyan, maniwala kayo sa akin, tapos na ang maliligayang araw ng mga kawatan diyan sa gobyerno. Iyan ang itaga sa bato ng mga kawatan diyan." promised by the senator.