Press Release

May 3, 2021 SUMMARY OF SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO'S PRESS BRIEFING *On his letter for US President Joe Biden and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian* Senator Manny Pacquiao just held a press briefing, Monday, May 3, 2021, about the current situation of the letters he sent to US President Joe Biden and Chinese Ambassador to the PH Huang Xilian. It was known that Sen. Pacquiao sent out a letter to US Pres. with regards to the request to expedite at least half of the 20 Million Moderna COVID vaccines that the country acquired. In response, the US Ambassador to the Philippines John Law acknowledged the senator's letter to US Pres. Biden and assured of their continued commitment and assistance to the Philippines. Sen. Pacquiao stated that he and Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez talked about the said letter. "Yes, nagusap naman kami. Sabi ko puwede sumulat din through you [Amb. Romualdez], sa US, sa White House, para idaan ko lang sa iyo. Siguro naman kilala din ako diyan sa US� We do our best na baka makatulong, mapagbigyan na mas mapaaga yung vaccines." In line with this, Senator Pacquaio's letter to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, was also discussed. This was about the Senator's growing concern on the continuous stay of 220 Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef. The senator confirmed that the diplomat replied through an informal text message to PDP Laban Executive Director Ron Munsayac. "Hoping that our differences will not affect our exchanges in cooperation" Sen. Pacquiao reads a portion of the ambassador's message. The senator made it clear that he just aims to claim what is rightfully ours. "Manindigan tayo kasi hindi naman [tayo] nangaapak ng ibang tao. Ang sa atin ay pakikipagkaibigan, hindi tayo naghahanap ng gulo. Pero pag tayo'y inaapakan, hindi naman tayo natutulog sa pansitan na hindi na aalma." "Kaibigan ko yung China, mga Chinese people... Kaibigan natin yung Chinese ambassador... Gusto natin makipagkaibigan... Pero respetuhin [at igalang] din ang karapatan natin." dagdag ng senador. *On his alleged plan to run for president* When asked about posturing himself as a president, Sen. Pacquiao replied "Alam niyo, hindi dapat pulitika ang pinag-uusapan ngayon dahil ang dami-dami ng problema sa bansa natin." "Yung sulat ko na lang sa China, bago sila nag-file sa Senate pero nauna na ako sumulat sa ambassador dahil ginagawa ko na yung dapat kong gawin as a public servant. Yung effort ko hindi na dapat papaalam sa taong bayan na susulat ako. Ang gusto ko makatulong talaga sa ating bansa." explained by the senator. When asked about his consideration to run for the said position he stated that running for the position always up to and "anointed by God." "Ang pagiging presidente o pagtakbo, that is anointed by God. Kung sino man ilalagay diyan sa posisyong 'yan, iyon ang kagustuhan ng Panginoon." *On Pork Importation* Pacquiao stressed that the tariff cuts on imported pork is slowly killing hog raisers. He said lowering the tax for imported pork at 5 percent is killing the local hog raisers is too much and it should be reverted to 40% as soon as possible. "Alam niyo parang pinapatay natin ang local natin. Masyadong pinapaboran natin ang ating importer," said Pacquiao on proposals to bring down pork importation tariff at 5 percent. "Hindi katanggap-tanggap yung proposal na 5 percent. Kahit mga kasamahan ko sa Senado ay hindi sila agree doon," he added. Pacquiao said that in the meantime, he said that a compromise must be made to protect local hog raisers while ensuring a stable pork supply. Instead of bringing it down to 5 percent, the government and the pork importers should meet halfway. He said that a tax of 15-20 % is more acceptable. *ON NTF-ELCAC and Gen. Parlade* Pacquiao acknowledged the need for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) chief LT. Gen. Antonio Parlade to be more discerning in making pronouncements with regards to the alleged involvement of certain individuals to the communist movement. He said that instead of making public half-baked statements tagging certain individuals as communist insurgents, the NTF-ELCAC should strengthen its intelligence gathering capabilities and build solid cases against them. Pacquiao said he would have to review the Senate resolution condemning and asking for the resignation of Parlade. He said that if Parlade did not violate any law, there is no real reason for him to be sacked from his post. He also advised Parlade to be very careful in making accusations and should make sure that all his claims are based on facts and solid evidence. " Delikado talaga na parang namumuhay tayo sa isang bansang hindi na demokrasya..isa lang panawagan ko kay parlade na suriin mabuti at huwag magpapadala sa udyok ng ibang mga pulitiko diyan o ibang officials na may vested interest," Pacquiao said.