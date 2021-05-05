Press Release

May 5, 2021 De Lima reminds Duterte: Community pantries exist to fill the gaps in government response Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has criticized Mr. Duterte's remark that the Filipino public should wait for government aid instead of depending on community pantries for food and other necessities. De Lima, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, reminded Duterte that community pantries would not have sprouted in the first place if the government is doing enough to extend aid to and respond to the basic needs of the Filipinos that are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sabi ni Duterte hintayin daw ang ayuda ng gobyerno imbes na pumila sa community pantries. Kailan pa darating ang tulong ng gobyerno? Kumakalam na ang sikmura ng mamamayan kakahintay at hindi yun matutugunan ng patuloy na lockdown at makupad na kilos ng gobyerno," she said. "Let me remind him that community pantries exist to fill the gaps in government response, so instead of painting the community pantries and their organizers in bad light, the least he can do is encourage officials, especially on the barangay level, to support this initiative by ensuring that they flourish while ensuring health protocols," she added. In his weekly taped address aired last May 3, Duterte said that "Ngayong, kayong mga wala talagang makain... maghintay lang kayo and try to communicate with your barangay captain." Community pantries, made of makeshift shelves or stalls on streets, is aimed at building a community that will give and take by their own will, without the intervention of third parties. From the original community pantry dubbed as "Maginhawa Community Pantry" in Quezon City, it was later replicated in various neighborhoods in the country. The lady Senator from Bicol said Duterte should stop downplaying the struggles of Filipinos, especially those coming from the poor household, and most importantly, stop antagonizing the organizers of community pantries. "Imbes na tulungan, ayaw tantanan ni Duterte ng batikos at paninira ang mga gusto lang tumulong sa nangangailangan. Dahil ba nahahalata ang mga kakulangan at kapalpakan nila?" she said. "Kaya mahigit isang taon na, bara-bara pa rin ang tugon, at walang malinaw na direksyon ang bansa sa paglampas sa krisis. Lumobo lang ang utang. Dumami ang namatay, ang nagkasakit at patuloy na nagkakasakit. Lumubha ang kahirapan. Tapos may kapal pa ng mukhang tawaging bugok ang mga gustong tumulong? Napaka-inutil at walang puso," De Lima said in an earlier statement. In his previous statement, Duterte verbally attacked the community pantry organizers by calling them "bugok" and "walang isip," saying that "they just want to show to the people that they care but they don't really care because of their ignorance." It may be recalled that De Lima earlier urged the Duterte administration to "assume a friendly approach" to community pantries after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año issued a warning that pantries face the possibility of being shut down if health protocols are violated in the process.