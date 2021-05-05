New River Drive opened in Las Pinas to further ease traffic

TO shorten travel time and further ease traffic gridlock in major thoroughfares in Las Pinas City, a new River Drive was opened here yesterday (May 5).

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new road which will provide convenience and comfort to Las Pinas residents and travellers passing the city's major roads.

DPWH-LPMDEO Asst. District Engr. Isabelo Valeros, Brgy. Pamplona 3 Captain Mori Riguera, Brgy. Pulang Lupa Dos Captain Teddy Quilatan, Verdant Achers President Dolly Ochoa and Casimiro Village President Minerva Gregana also witnessed the event.

Sen. Villar said this new road and the other road developments in Las Pinas will entice investors to come and invest in the city. She said business movements to and from Las Piñas and adjacent areas would also be much easier.

"We would like to thank the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for immediately addressing our concerns on traffic in Las Pinas through this River Drive project," said Sen. Villar.

The new 850-meter River Drive traverses Verdant Subdivision to Naga Road via Verdant Acres in Bgy. Pamplona 3 to Vergonville Subdivision, St. Joseph Subdivision and Villa Isabelita in Brgy. Pulang Lupa Dos.

The 640-meter River Drive in Casimiro will also be partially opened via Casimiro Village, Dela Cruz Compound and Batibot in Brgy.. Pamplona 3.

The completion of this project, which is still ongoing, will connect Casimiro Village to Zapote Road.

Both road projects are part of the Las Pinas River Drive being implemented by the DPWH under Sec. Mark Villar through the initiative of the senator.

The senator guaranteed she will continue to work closely with the city government and the DPWH to ensure that any traffic problem in Las Pinas, her home city, will be swiftly resolved.

She noted that the earlier completion of the 25-kilometer Las Piñas-Zapote River Drive reduces the volume of vehicles plying Alabang-Zapote Road, a major thoroughfare in the southern part of Metro Manila.