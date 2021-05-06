Press Release

May 6, 2021 Transcript of Zoom Interview of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III On the compromise on minimum access volume and tariff of pork imports. Q: Sino ang panalo dito? Win-win solution ba ang na reach ninyo na compromise? SP Sotto: Sino ang panalo dito? Ang tingin ko ang Filipino. Panalo ang mga kababayan kasi we were able to strike a balance between the plight of the backyard hog raisers and the local producers and also the intention of the economic managers particularly with the Department of Finance na magkakaroon ng pagkakataon na ma reduce ang inflation by at least more than 22% na una kong (unclear). I think we were able to achieve that kasi noong una medyo akala namin mataas ang hinahabol ng mga economic managers dito thru the Department of Agriculture. They were playing safe na siguruhan. Ang problema noon it will affect the local producers. So, we took the cudgels for them and then nag usap kami. Ilang balikan nga iyan. Sabi ko nga, season ng discussion kasi nga balik balikan. Mayroon kaming inoffer na figures, pagbalik nila, masyadong mababa doon sa binigay naming figures, then, binalikan naming ulit ng iba. And then, finally, later on, after a number of talks between Sec. Dominguez and myself, we were able to mind the median na the inflation reduction will still be there, but the local producers can cope kahit papaano. Then, the protection of the non-abuse of the importation. Sino ang panalo dito? Ang consumers. And then, it is not really confined. Just a reminder. It is not only confined to those who eat pork because the swine industry has many allied industries like corn or crops or transportations. Maraming industriya na nakakabit doon kaya hindi porke't hindi ka kumakain ng pork ay wala kang kinalaman dito. May kinalaman ka dito kapag tinamaan ka ng inflation na mabigat. Iyon ang dating. Kaya ang lahat ng produkto ay tataas ang presyo. Ang tingin naming dito ay mako control ang presyo at mako control din ang inflation. The Executive Department would not say na hindi kami nakikisama at ganoon din naman ang pwede naming sabihin na nakisama ang Executive Department dito. Hinanap natin ang pinakamagandang.... Balance between the two ideas. Q: Bago kay nag compromise, kinunsulta ninyo ang mga local hog raisers and acceptable po sa kanila? SP Sotto: Yes, we did. Kausap ko mismo si Rosendo So, Si Nikki Briones, Chester Tan, I was able to inform them. They are the leaders. At sila naman ang nagkukunsulta sa kanilang mga miyembro. They are the leaders sila ang aking kinunsulta thereafter. But then again, before I even consulted them, I consulted my colleagues. Pinadala ko muna sa mga senador ang mga napagkasunduan namin ni Sec. Dominguez na malaking pag asang pwede. And then, when we agreed to it, majority, as a matter of fact, I do not recall, anybody objecting except, perhaps one or two what you call this, iyong hindi naman objection, kundi, parang reminders lang. Like in the case of Sen. Lacson, reminding the executive the time of the publication, pagkaka endorse, pagkaka enact ng EO noong April 7 and the 30-day rule that cover or govern that particular MAB. I was reminding lang that. And I told the Executive Department about it. And, Sec. Dominguez said that he will have this the legal of the executive department to study it so any problems will be resolved also. And they can do it, and execute the EO within the boundaries of the laws. But then, also the reminder of Sen. Cynthia Villar, that the Department of Agriculture, will be very precise, and concise, in their figures and the execution. Ilang mga reminders lang. I did not hear any from any of my colleagues both in the minority and the majority. On the agreement of the tariff rates. SP Sotto: Let me just check, because I informed Sec. Dominguez, that will let you know already to tell the people or the media. Will inform our countrymen thru the media, more or less a gist of what we agreed upon. If you recall, iyong before the EO 128, (unclear). We understand the point of Sec. Dominguez that the important thing is the inflation reduction basis. Finally, the final, final, proposal, and it emanated nga from the executive department, para ito na ang ika nga'y katanggap tanggap sa akin, para sa mga hog raisers, in the first to the third month, after the effectivity, the proposal is to, 10% for the in-quota and then on the third month, it goes up to 15%. And, then sa out-quota, 20% and after the third month it becomes 25%. 20 % from the first to the third month, and 25% on the fourth month. Thereafter, after 12 months, ang pagkakaintindi naming, balik na doon sa normal iyan, Unless, may mag come up na kailangan mag adjust. But, in the meantime, iyan iyong proposal. I am quite confident that the new amended EO 128 will contain this because this is what we approve, in agreement with the secretary of Finance. And, then again, the MAB, will be 254,000 metric tons. More or less iyan ang figures. The gist of the details of the figures. The Secretary of Finance will confirm it when you get the chance to talk to him. Q: Once the ma amend ang EO 128 dapat ma-submit sa congress for approval? According to Sen. Drilon, it has to be submitted. SP Sotto: They should do that. They inform us. Hindi talaga mandatory submission kung tutuusin kundi but they need to inform us. Because kami nga ang dapat supposed to be ang mag adjust diyan. If we were in session. (Unclear) when I come up with the committee report, depende sa floor, if you recall, ang ginawa ko, I merely suspended the hearing. I didn't adjourn. I suspend it because there might be, ika nga eh, a need for another hearing. At this point, I come up with, by the way, by the way I also entertained the directive in the committee hearing, that the hearing suspended without prejudice to the Senate coming up with a Senate committee report already, so if we want to adjourn it, I could simply conveniently adjourn it myself or do it in plenary if we resume it on May 17. If I am ready with the committee report by that day. Q: Plan of the Senate on the Bayanihan 3 which was already approved in the committee level in the House of Representative. According to Sen. Angara, it needs to get the consensus of the senators on this bill. SP Sotto: Well, I will have to leave it to the committee on finance chair and perhaps Sen. Pia Cayetano, Ways and Means chair. I wait for their recommendation. I am not (unclear) with the content of the Bayanihan 3. Q: On the vaccination of the senate employees, is it now ongoing? SP Sotto: Yes, ongoing na. The first 400 employees... 400 vaccines actually, wait, 200 muna noong isang araw, 190 lang ang na vaccinate sapagkat iyong sampu ay masyadong matataas ang bp. Ayaw ng mga doctor na i-vaccinate sila. So, they will have to come back another day na medyo relax na sila. Siguro nininerbiyos mga takot sa syringe. Anyway, and then, started last Friday, next would be tomorrow, and then on Monday, will be the Gamaleya start. Kasi Sinovac ang sa Friday. Tomorrow, and then Gamaleya on Monday. And, two or three days thereafter, depende sa scheduling ng mga empleyado, at mga doctor. But all these, are now being done in the senate. Q: Ikaw Sir, wala ka pa po bang schedule for vaccination? SP Sotto: Wala pa. Mag uusap pa kami. Titingnan ko muna kung kalian ako magpapa schedule. Q: Si president sir, may bakuna na. SP Sotto: Oo nga. Oo nga. Q: On the one-year elbow room implementation of EO 128, meron ba itong implementation na kapag nag stabilize na nag presyo... ang inflation, meron pa itong implementation na I stop na ang EO 128. SP Sotto: Walang nakalagay sa EO sa pagkakalam ko, pero sinabi ng presidente iyan. Sinabi niya iyan noong pumapalag kami sa laki ng pagbaba at sa paglaki ng minimum access volume. Ang balik ng president sa amin was that, like pwede ko naman I recall iyan anytime kapag sumama ang presyo' iyon ang sabi nya. Kapag hindi bumaba ang presyo, pwede naman I recall. So, even if it is not contained in EO 128 we can still contain to that. Hindi nakalagay. Unless they plan to amend it. You know, the way we agreed, because of the details that I gave you, doon sa agreement namin, palagay ko, talagang okay na iyong one year. Makakaraos ng one year iyan at magiging maganda (unclear) once inflation is concerned. Presyo ay ganoon din. Kasi oras na tumaas ang presyo na ganyan ang ibinigay natin tapos mataas ang presyo, aba, madali na bawiin lahat iyan at madali na masabi sa president na "chief anohin mo iyan, i-recall mo." Q: On the committee report, ano ang nakikita na part na magiging recommendation especially sa technical smuggling na hindi pinapakinggan ang local hog raisers at iyong mga assistance sa kanila. SP Sotto: Oo. Yes. Siguro doon sa iyong sa advisory council nila, we have to look into that if we have to mandate it into the law, whatever law is covering the department of agriculture, isa iyon, dapat kasi, consultative. And then, to avoid the technical smuggling, we will find perhaps the new amendments to the law that, na makakaiwas doon. And then, sa pag-i-iisue (unclear). The Bureau of Animal Industry, yung BAI. Yung BAI o yung NMIS? May bunggo eh so ayusin natin. Yung mga ganon. Palagay ko malaking bagay kasi mapapagbintangan ang corruption, yung mga ibang kilos nila. Q: Eh yung mga na-name na mga, di ba yung mga CRESTO SP, may mga pinangalanan silang officials? (unclear). SP Sotto: We will have it contained in the committee report on what we think the value of information and the report of CRESTO. Kasi alam mo itong sa CRESTO, just to inform you also, nung naghe-hearing, napakahirap talaga ng ganitong virtual eh, kasi maraming binigay yung CRESTO na hindi binanggit nung virtual na kung nandodoon silang present sa'min ay mas marami pa kaming naungkat, nahalungkat. Kasi du'n sa mga dokumentong pinadala, may mga matitinding sabit yung mga taga-DA eh. Pero hindi na-elaborate sa actual hearing, but it's contained in the documents that we have. So, we'll include it in the committee report. Q: Including those who favored pork importers? SP Sotto: Yes, yes. And some officials of the DA who are technically, medyo may mga involvement na hindi naman dapat involved. Yung mga ganon, sa findings ng CRESTO yan. Q: SP itong initial committee report, meron tayong target date kalian natin ilalabas? SP Sotto: Well, sana, ideally, I will have it ready by the first week of resumption, on the week of May 17. Q: The week before May 17? SP Sotto: The week of May 17. Hopefully, kung matapos ko. May kahabaan eh, tatlong hearing eh. Q: SP magshi-shift lang ako sa ibang issue ha. Kahapon merong statement si Sen. Risa Hontiveros tapos ang hinihiling niya na magkaroon ng special audit yung COA do'n sa kung papaano ginastos ng gobyerno yung Bayanihan 1 and 2 parts. And she's also her fellow senators for support. Ang pagkakatanda ko sa Bayanihan dapat weekly report and Office of the President. Natutupad po ba 'to? SP Sotto: From Day 1 ginagawa nila yo'n. Sina-submit nila yung weekly report. There was a time we furnished all the members, especially during the 2020 March, April sa umpisa palang ng Bayanihan 1. Religiously, it was being submitted, every week nga eh. It was a tedious thing to do, as far as we're concerned also. As far as Sen. Pia and Sen. Angara are concerned because kailangan bigyan nila ng kopya din yung mga kasama namin. What we do is that, I think we make it available na lang. But it's there. I know for a fact they seldom miss the report, they seldom missed. The executive secretary is very religiously, submits yung mga Bayanihan 1 and 2. Dito sa 2, we can look at the past few weeks, or past few months, I understand they submit the reports, I have not looked into it. Nandoon naman yung ating pagtitiwala na, like very safe Commission on Audit who does that, who does there job. Nandiyan naman ang COA. Special audit for what? There is an audit being done eh. Q: Kasi SP parang ang point niya was, para isang bagsak na lang natin yung spending kas inga masyadong tedious yung process, voluminous documents. Para makita directly ng Senado kung paano, saan nagastos, nasaan ang mga ayuda, etc. Parang in preparation rin for a possible Bayanihan 3. Parang ganon po. SP Sotto: Siguro we can take it up when we discuss Bayanihan 3 on the floor. If we do receive the transmission from the House of Representatives, we can ask that. Pero, audit is ongoing. I am so sure that the Commission on Audit is auditing, ongoing ang auditing non eh. Q: So that's your way of saying, kung gustong makita, silipin na lang yung report ng COA... SP Sotto: Hingi na lang sila ng report ng COA. Yung current report. Q: Pero kayo meron kayong intention mag-oversight committee hearing pa on this Bayanihan 1 and 2, pagdating sa spending, implementation? SP Sotto: We'll have to ask the chairman of Committee on Finance. Q: But no longer the Committee of the Whole? SP: Ay hindi na. Hindi naman Committee of the Whole ang in charge diyan eh. Committee on Finance and also Committee on Ways and Means. Q: Sir last issue na lang from my end. Ang daming, ang lakas ng debate ngayon about Ivermectin use. Ang FDA nasa ano pa rin siya, nakalimutan ko yung term Sir, pero ito yung compassionate use pa rin (unclear) ng FDA pagdating sa Ivermectin. And then may namimigay na mga kapwa mambabatas kayo... Paano ang recommendation ninyo na dapat maging settlement, o paano dapat i-tackle itong Ivermectin? Kasi openly Sir diba, may mga umiinom na senador, businessmen, congressmen. Paano po Sir? SP: To each his own. Merong mga bansa na approved ito. Merong mga bansa na gumagamit nito. May mga doktor na nagrerecommend nito, merong mga doktor na hindi. Depende kung kanino naka-side o kanino naka-slant yung mga doktor. Ako ganon ang tingin ko kasi dati naman nasa formulary ng FDA yan eh. Ewan ko kung bakit inalis eh. Meron naman talagang for human consumption. Eh ang ginagamit nilang pambaril, yung sinasabi nilang, "Hindi. Pang-hayop yan eh." Pinipilit nila yang pang-hayop na Ivermectin. Ibig mo bang sabihin, yung mga capsule pinapainom nila sa hayop? Di ba ini-injection yan? Eh itong capsule na supposed to be gawa na for human consumption, ano ang problema? Di ko makita talaga eh, except well di ba 'pag dumudumi isip mo. Or yung mga malalaking kumpanyang kumukontra diyan kasi kontra sa kanila. Sapagkat masyadong mura, hindi sila kikita. Q: Hindi ba magkakaroon ng danger yun sa tao kung to each his own? And also diba SP, may part of the system, dapat may clearance ng FDA? SP: Napakadaming pagkain at gamot na hindi naman dumadaan sa FDA, na all this time ginagamit ng tao. Worldwide. Hindi lang dito Pilipinas. Bakit all of a sudden, init na init sila ditto sa Ivermectin? That's a big question. Diba? Q: So ang dapat na behavior dito or treatment sa issue na to, pagdating ng pagpapainom, bayaan yung mga gustong mamigay, yung mag doktor na nagpe-prescribe... SP: Wala kong sinasabing ganon. Ang sinasabi ko, yung gustong gumamit, bayaang gumamit. Diba? Q: Eh yung mga nagpe-prescribe SP? Kasi may oath sila diba? SP: Anong violation do'n? Q: Kasi ang sinasabi, kung walang clearance ng FDA, compassionate use lang, selected lang yung hospitals, selected lang yung pwedeng mag-prescribe. And hindi ito yung, over the counter med, 'di po ba? SP: Bakit? Bakit selected hospital lang, bakit selected people lang ang pwedeng mag-prescribe? Yan ang mga di nasasagot eh. Maganda niyan, magkaroon tayo ng hearing tungkol diyan. Later on. Siguro after this, pagbalik namin. You know, pagka-ganito, ang takbo ng isip nila, tsaka ganito ang dating nila, as far as that issue is concerned, I will be tempted to come up with a privilege speech about it. So that a committee, a senate committee hearing can be conducted, thereafter. Tingnan natin baka sa first o second week ng resumption namin. Tingnan natin. Tutal ang dami nilang, baka gusto nilang maglagay na kami ng batas ngayon na bawal na suicide. Bawal nang uminom na hindi alam ng gobyerno. O bawal kumain ng hindi dumaan sa FDA. Gusto ba nila ganon? O eh di bigyan nila kami ng draft ng batas na ganon. Eh walang batas kontra don eh. Diba? Ano bang pinagmamaktol nila? Pagkatapos may balita, milyon-milyon ang halaga ng gamot in an instant, ina-approve nila kaagad. O etong 35 pesos per capsule, ayaw nila i-approve. Q: Kayo ba umiinom pa kayo ng Ivermectin? SP: Oo. Q: Parang every two week, ganon pa rin? SP: Oo. Q: And yung fear na sinasabi ng FDA, nab aka magkaroon ng adverse effect, mga sakit sa ulo ganyan... SP: Napakadami kong kakilala na umiinom niyan. Akon a yung Exhibit A. Wala naman kaming nakikitang adverse effect. As a matter of fact, parang ang lakas ng katawan naming. (unclear) You know what my age is. Diba? Q: SP last na lang ah. Kung ongoing yung vaccination nung empleyado ng Senado, ibig sabihin pagdating ng SONA, most likely open to public na uli ang Senate premises? SP: Hindi pa rin siguro. Baka hindi pa rin. Baka limited pa rin. Limited. It will probably be limited to those who will attend that they have a 48-hour certification that they negative for SARS-Cov 2. Q: Kasi wala pang herd immunity. Sige thank you SP. Si Mara na po yung susunod. Q: Hi SP, good morning. Very quick lang kasi natanong n3a po nina Ate Cely and Ate She. On Bayanihan 3 Sir, I just want to seek your comment, may appropriations pala Sir yung version ngayon sa House na P54.6 Billion for military, police and uniformed personnel pension funds under Bayanihan 3. Would you support that big of an appropriation when Bayanihan 3 is being touted as help po sana sa mga poor and disenfranchised Filipinos? And Sen. Franklin Drilon has actually pushed for that para makatulong po sana sa ayuda. Parang tama po ban na we're going to a lot 54.6 Billion pesos under Bayanihan 3 for pension po ng uniformed personnel? SP: We will have to look into it. Very closely, because very strictly thinking also, na itong mga pensionado natin, ay next year mas malaki pa yung pondo sa GAA noong pension kaysa sa budget ng AFP. So baka ito yung solusyon na nakikita nila under the Bayanihan 3, para hindi makadagdag sa problema ng GAA, which is going to be discussed very soon for 2022. Baka ganon yung thinking. So we have to review that. Right now, I'm guessing. Pero when you say, ayuda, eh bakit hindi ba kailangan ng ayuda ng mga pensionado natin? Aba eh, marami din do'n ang naghihirap ah. Hindi ba? Marami rin do'n ang nawalan ng income. Kaya kailangan yung pension nila ay siguruhin na makarating. Ganoong thinking. We will have to cross the bridge when we get there, Mara. We receive the Bayanihan 3, we will see how this came about and why it's included there. But I just came up with two perspectives on the matter. Q: SP on another issue on the West Philippine Sea last night. The President said, again, dinownplay na naman niya yung victory natin sa The Hagen, he said itatapon niya sa waste bin yung ruling striking down China's expansive claim over the South China Sea. Hindi ba Sir yung mga ganitong statements ni Pangulo, hindi ba nito na-undermine yung efforts nina Sec. Lorenzana and Sec. Locsin to tell China to leave the West Philippine Sea? Yung paiba-iba. On one hand he's going to say na he brings it up with the Chinese Ambassador, next speech, may ganito siyang statement. SP: Well, perhaps, the President read the ruling of the tribunal or the UNCLOS. Dahil sa pagkakaalam ko doon sa ruling, sinasabi lang doon na ang Pilipinas ay may pag-aari doon. Or may stake doon. Parang ganon eh. Pero hindi sinasabi, wala akong nakikitang sinabi ng tribunal na dapat lisanin ng China at ibigay sa Pilipinas yung ibang area don eh. Parang ganon yung, I'm sure ganoon yung dating ng Presidente. It doesn't mean it will diminish the efforts being done by the Department of National Defense. It's just his way of saying na itong nagpipintas ditto eh hindi din alam yung mga tunay na nangyayari. Siguro parang ganon yung sinasabi niya because as long as sumusunod tayo sa UNCLOS, diba, eh di okay tayo. Q: But SP ang problema, it's China who doesn't respect the UNCLOS and the tribunal's decision. And you have colleagues saying that why are we, bakit hinahayaan lang natin yung China to do that when obviously, the legal, hindi nila susundin? SP: So, what do we want to do? For those who are criticizing the President for his statements, what do you want to do? There are only two things that we can do. One, negotiate or two, go to war. Which one do you want? You know if I were the President, I will ask them. I will ask these critics eh, ano gusto ninyo sa dalawa? Negotiate or go to war? That's the only thing we can do there diba? Negotiate. Tell them that it's ours, yung ginagawa ng coast guard ngayon na pinapaalis yung mga, doon sa area natin ng South China Sea, na atin, na tawag natin West Philippine Sea. Ok yung ginagawa ng coast guard nag anon eh. As long as there is no armed conflict. Now if they instigate an armed conflict, then the mutual defense treaty kicks in. Meron din kasing pumipintas sa America ngayon, sinasabi wala naman pakinabang ditto sa mga Amerikano. It's always a sword of Damocles. The MDT and VFA is a sword of Damocles over the problem with China, because we're not the only ones having a problem with China. It's also Vietnam and Japan. Talagang mayaman yung lugar na yun eh, yung area na yun eh. Di naman siguro, as long as there are no explorations that the Philippines are not involved in, siguro that's the thinking of the President. Now, I'm second guessing. I'm just second guessing based on your question, Mara. Q: Thank you SP. Next na po si Meanne magtatanong. Q: Hi SP good morning po. SP follow up lang ako kay Ate She, sabi ninyo po you want to parang launch a hearing about Ivermectin, because Sir? Why is there a need for a hearing for Ivermectin? SP Sotto: Wait lang. Again sorry, no, no, no. I'm saying that sa klase ng mga lumalabas na mga may mga doktor na nagsasabi ganito may samahan daw ng doctor ng mga ganito meron din namang mga doktor na in favor pagkatapos hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit ang FDA may mga inaapprove na biglaan pero ito hindi nila inaapprove tapos may mga nagsasalita na itong Ivermectin ay hindi mabuti at masama ganito. Akala ko ba wala pa kayo ginawang test eh yung ibang bansa may mga ginawa nang test. O, approve sakanila, wala pala tayo ginagawang test, wala pang result na ginagawang test sa atin eh paano nilang nasabi na yung ganun eh may mga adverse effects at kung anu-ano diba. So pinakamaganda nito, baka, baka lang baka I might be tempted as I said, I might be tempted to come up with a privilege speech so that my privilege speech will be referred to the committee on health or whatever committee is necessary or appropriate to look into the matter. Q: SP ano sino ang nagkukulang dito sa issue ng... kasi nga kung totoong nakakagaling yung ivermectin, ang laki sanang bagay nito SP no para maraming mas gumaling po and madecongest yung hospitals, so sino po ang nagkukulang, is it the FDA dahil hindi nila ito inaapprove? SP Sotto: Oo, malaking pagkukulang nila dito. Approve na sa ibang bansa eh at ang sinasabi pa nila diyan — yun ang pag-aralan nila yung sinasabi na, oh baka naman alam nila at ayaw lang nila. Pero ang sinasabi sa ibang bansa, pagka ito kalat na ginagamit, eh baka hindi masyado kailangan yung mga vaccines. Q: Kung kaya palang pwedeng pang prevent... SP Sotto: Pwede palang pang prevent. Q: Okay. SP sorry chop suey yung mga tanong ko ha. Pupunta naman po ako sa West Philippine Sea, basahin ko lang ito SP, sinabi kasi ni Pangulo kagabi doon sa Talk to the People, even if we won dun sa tribunal, walang sense kasi papel lang siya. Basahin ko na lang para sure SP sabi niya, "Pumunta ka man sa United Nations, magpunta ka ng America, magpunta sa kung saang impiyerno gusto mong tulong, pagdating mo at papel ang dala mo, ano ang gusto mo trouble is away kaya mo? So parang sa kanya, walang sense yung pagkapanalo kasi papel lang siya. SP Sotto: Siguro nga as I said, nabasa niya eh. Walang laman eh. Sinasabi lang na meron tayong say doon sa area eh. Ni wala sinasabi dun sa tribunal - nung tribunal na palayasin ang China eh. Siguro nabasa ng Presidenteng ganoon kaya ayun ang sinasabi niya. And then again, whether we go to the tribunal or not, the bottom line is what I said earlier, there is no other recourse, we negotiate or we go to war. Yun lang. Q: But do you share the same sentiment SP? Na wala nga talagang laman yung ano - wala nga talagang laman yung papel parang it's just a paper even if - basically, we won... SP Sotto: Yes. Q: In terms of sovereignty. SP Sotto: In what sense? In what sense? Anong laman ba ang hinahanap natin? Ano. Kung hinahanap natin nakalagay doon sa laman na palayasin ang China roon at wala doon, eh wala nga laman. Diba. Depende kung ano ang pananaw mo roon sa hinihingi mong laman eh. Ano ba yung laman na gusto nung tribunal eh. Ito ba ay violation ng (unclear). Sa (unclear) naman anong dapat gawin. Anong dapat gawin sa mga naitayo ng China doon. Wala ng halaga eh so may karapatan ang Presidente na sabihin walang laman eh. Depende talaga kung ano kasi ang hinahanap mo na laman. Q: SP isa pa. Basically, parang medyo sini - hindi medyo, sinisi ni Pangulong Duterte si dating DFA Secretary Del Rosario. Again, basahin ko na lang SP para sure yung quote, sabi niya, "Noong nag Presidente ako wala ng barko doon, China lang. Napaalis na ni Albert." Parang pinaatras daw. "Ikaw Alberto, bakit mo pinaatras? Kaninong permission ka nanghingi? Ngayon kung wala kang maibigay, huwag mong ibigay sa akin yung kasalanan mo." Basically ang sinasabi niya, kayo ang nagpaatras doon sa barko natin, hindi naman ako. Do you see that na parang hindi ito kasalanan ni Pangulong Duterte everything that's been happening right now in WPS? SP Sotto: I believe, I believe the President. Pagdating niya, nandidiyan na yung problema na yun eh. At tsaka meron talagang sinasabing may pinaalis tayo doon eh. Alam mo, I'm sorry ha, hindi ko masyadong kabisado yung ano ang nangyari doon during that time eh. Pero you know we will have to rely on - there are some information, basic information in fact and some intelligence information that's only private to the President eh. So, he's the President. Q: SP, medyo light topic na po ako. On the appointment of Eleazar as PNP Chief, we just want to get sir (unclear) soundbite no, you think he's ano, good choice po? To be the new PNP Chief? SP Sotto: He's the best choice. I know (unclear) to be a very noble man. He will be very good for the Philippine National Police and therefore very good for the country. Q: Ano pong ine-expect ninyo base dun sa mga trabaho niya in the past years niyo. Ano pong ine-expect ninyo kay PNP Chief Eleazar sa pag-upo po niya? SP Sotto: May kasamang hagupit. Meron kasamang hagupit yun pag-upo niya. I'm sure. He'll be very - very... anong tawag nila sa academy noon... he'll be very - not, there is another word better than strict eh. He will be very upright and then kasi merong may tendency na may mga naririnig ako na ganyan eh may mga ilan tayong mga Generals na yung (unclear) akala nila nasa academy pa sila eh. May ganoon eh. Si General Eleazar akala nasa academy pa siya eh. Ang ibig sabihin nun, napakahigpit non. Pag sinabing akala niya nasa academy pa siya. Q: Sabi ni Senator Ping Lacson dapat daw unahin niya PNP Chief Eleazar paglilinis sa sarili niyang bakuran. Do you share the same advice SP? SP Sotto: Yes, I agree. I agree. But of course, sabay. Unahin niya yun pero huwag niya pababayaan syempre yung mga nasa labas ng bakuran Q: Opo. Any two cents (unclear) na advise po sa pa-upo ni Eleazar as PNP Chief during this time of pandemic and ang daming issue sir. Any advice that you could give to him? I know it's unsolicited (unclear). SP Sotto: Keep up your unblemished record. Keep up your unblemished record. Q: SP, eto biruan na lang pero kasi kahapon natanong namin si Senator Ping. Does it help na makakuha ng confidence from the public kapag good looking yung ano yung PNP Chief. Sabi ni Senator Ping sa experience daw niya factor daw po iyon na pogi yung PNP Chief. SP Sotto: Hindi lang sa PNP Chief, malaking bagay yung good looking. Charming. Totoo naman. Totoo iyon. Q: Talaga sir? So tingin mo mas magiging - mas makukuha niya sir yung support ng police and the public? It helps na charming yung PNP Chief? SP Sotto: Oo, oo. Pero bibigyan ko rin ng kaunting ano pa iyan, bibigyan ko yan ng kaunting dagdag or amendment ha. Mayroon tinatawag na depende sa bukas ng mukha. Ayan eh salita ng mother ko nung araw yan eh nung araw pa eh sinasabi niya yan. Gusto ko yung bukas ng mukha ng taong iyan. Ang ibig sabihin nun, you don't have to be beautiful, you don't have to be ugly, depende sa bukas ng mukha. Mayroong - mayroong gwapo na ang bukas ng mukha eh mukhang salbahe. Mayroon naman hindi gwapo or ugly as they call it, pero ang bukas ng mukha ay mabait. So depende sa bukas ng mukha din iyan eh. Q: Ano po ang bukas ng mukha ni Eleazar, SP? SP Sotto: Ah mabait. Istrikto. Q: Okay SP. SP, isa na lang po last na lang. Yung sinasabi po ni Pangulong Duterte kagabi din sa Talk to the People na i-oorder niya yung pulis na arestuhin po yung mga taong hindi naka - who are not properly wearing masks, sabi niya 9 hours daw i-detain at tsaka imbestigahan bakit hindi sila sumusunod. Dapat ba tayong umabot na sa ganoon may arestuhan na kapag hindi tama yung pag wear ng mask? SP Sotto: Bakit ang bilis nawala ng problema ng Vietnam? Bakit ang bilis nawala ng problema ng Singapore at tsaka ng ano pa itong isang bansa na napakahigpit din - Israel. Ano, ang bilis. Bakit? Eh kasi mahigpit ang awtoridad eh. Sa Singapore kulong ka nga eh. Pag nag violate ka, kulong ka eh. Wala kang mask, kulong ka eh. May hagupit pang kasama eh. So siguro okay lang iyon para sumunod talaga tayo. Matakot ka makulong ng siyam na oras. Kailangan kung minsan eh merong mga bagay, merong mga issue at mga bagay na dapat eh strong arm ang dating eh. Siguro ganoon eh. Ang daming matigas ang ulo eh. Nag-iikot pa sa kalsada ang tatapang pa eh. Ano ba iyon gusto ba natin ganoon lang, ganoong na lang sila? Ang tatapang pa, nasa kalsada pa, nag-iinuman pa. Hindi sumusunod sa mga health protocols, tinatakot ang mga barangay tanod. Gusto ba natin iyon? Q: Last na talaga SP. Hindi naman kaya SP ma-ano ulit sabihin human rights na - I mean it doesn't na baka sabihin it doesn't naman merit arrest just because hindi nag-ano naglagay ng mask ng maayos. SP Sotto: Eh kaya tayo nagkakaganyan dahil sa mga ganyang mga kadahilanan. Kaya tayo napapabayaan. Lahat na lang may palusot eh. Q: Sir, from bukas ng mukha eh bukas ng pondo naman po. Sir, would you support yung special audit ng pondo daw ng NTF-ELCAC kasi parang mas mabilis na - yung fund nila kaysa daw po dun sa fund na para sana sa ayuda. SP Sotto: Napakahalaga nung ano eh, napaka - ang tingin ko napakahalaga kasi nung all of nations approach nung NTF-ELCAC eh. At tsaka ito naman, diretso ito sa mga LGU eh. Hindi naman ito dumadaan doon sa task force eh. Mali nga ang pagkaaakala ng iba eh, akala nung iba yung NTF or yung National Task Force ang naghahandle nung budget at sila yung nagdidisperse. Hindi, mga LGU yan. Nago-oversee lang diyan ang chairman yung President of the Philippines at tsaka yung vice chair yung National Security Adviser. Iba naman ang - ibang ano iyan, ibang, madaling mamintas eh pero tignan mo muna, yung ayuda ang gulo ng listahan ng DSWD hindi nagva-vibes sa listahan ng LGU, alright. Itong NTF-ELCAC, direkta, 37 provinces. Alam na alam kung anu-ano yung 37 provinces na iyon na lahat yan ay dumadaan sa LGU na coordinated yan with DPWH, PNP, DBM, NICA. Yun ang ano eh, kasi ang programa maliwanag din. Land distribution, capacity enhancement (unclear) pagkatapos alisin yung tawag natin dito, communist armed conflict is an end to the local communist armed conflict. Kasi nung araw, pag napalayas yung mga communist armed elements or rebels, mamaya ng kaunti babalik din iyon at yung mga taga doon makikisama ulit kasi wala naman binibigay na tulong ang gobyerno. Pero ito, nandudoon yung pondo para tulungan kaagad sila. Nagtatayo ng either ospital or mga klinika, ng eskwelahan, ng trabaho, kaya nandudoon yung Department of Agriculture, yung TESDA. Katulong lahat nila iyan doon eh. Land distribution, credit, pautang, micro finance services, tapos may agrarian reform beneficiaries. Mayroong programa para sa mga small farmers, fisher folk, community-based interventions, pati farming, fishing, at saka support sa livestock, sa poultry. Ganoon yung ginagawa nun kaya hindi nakakapag-takang mabilis yun. Identified, maliwanag kung saan papunta yung pondo. Hindi katulad nung ayuda, wow- mali - ang gulo ng listahan. Eh bakit ano na naman ang may kasalanan diyan? Eh kasi nung araw pa kinokontra nila yung National ID system eh. Sino kumokontra sa National ID system? Edi yung kaliwa. Nung araw kinokontra nila yun eh diba nahirapan nga kaming ipasa yun eh. Pero nung naipasa, ito naman, mabagal naman yung pagkaka - ginagawa na nila ngayon pero mabagal. Yun ang mga dapat nila sisihin hindi yung porke maagang nadidisperse yung sa NTF-ELCAC, maliwanag kung saan papunta yun eh at tsaka maliwanag, identified yung mga LGUs na paggagamitan, 37 provinces nationwide. Q: Sir pero marami po mga Senators na nagsasabi bubusisiin daw yung budget ng ELCAC safe to say po ba na pagbalik ng session, may mangyayaring ano pagbusisi ng budget ng ELCAC? SP Sotto: Siguro during the budget deliberations pagdating ng - talaga namang binubusisi naman talaga iyon eh at lahat ng mga pondo ng mga departamento or programa na kontrobersyal ay binubusisi naman talaga so hindi naman nakakapagtaka sabihin na bubusisiin iyon. Pero bubusisiin nila iyon pagsubmit nung budget sa amin para sa 2022. Q: Sir, Nimfa po. SP Sotto: Ah Nimfa, go ahead. Q: Opo. Sir clarify ko lang yung sa Ivermectin, ang sabi po ng FDA may ongoing ng clinical trial kaya lang it will take them months. Paano yun sir dapat i-expedite nila - paano yun ma-eexpedite ba yun sir parang merong procedure kasi sila na sinusunod. SP Sotto: Hindi kasi, may mga clinical trials it will take months daw. Paano nilang nasabing masama eh ongoing yung clinical trials nila samantalang sinasabi nung ibang bansa okay, yung for human consumption na version ha. Ganoon lang kasimple. Common sense. Q: Sir ang sinasabi nila, parang wala pa po silang nakitang ano hindi pa proven na nakakagamot kaya hindi nila ineendorse. SP Sotto: Eh proven sa ibang bansa. Proven sa ibang bansa. Proven sa mga dito sa atin na mga living testimonies diba na eh ayun daw ininom niya, after 4 or 5 days, feeling good na siya. Pagkatapos after mga 10 days, nagpatest siya ng PCR, negative na siya. Ilang beses yung ganoon. (unclear) kung sinu-sino pero may kamag-anak pa ako, may mga kaibigan ako, may mga kakilala ako. Bakit hindi ako maniniwala? Q: Paano iyon sir, mas maigi ba na i-encourage na lang nila yung mga halimbawa kagaya ninyo, i-share ninyo sa amin yung formulation, saan galing, paano ma-access? SP Sotto: Mabuti pa. Mabuti pa ganoon, oo. Oo, at tsaka tingnan nila yung mga clinical trials nung ibang bansa. Pwede ka naman humingi eh. Diba. Q: Isa na lang tungkol diyan. Yung may binanggit kayo kanina pa-expound lang. Tingin ninyo sir may resistance because of big pharma companies? SP Sotto: Posible. Alam mo hindi nakakapagtaka mag-isip yung ibang mga kababayan natin na may mga pumipigil sapagkat yung mga big pharma companies, iba mga gamut nila eh ang mamahal eh. Eh ito, hindi sila ang may hawak, mura pa. Again, common sense. Diba ma- common sense may magdududa. Q: Okay, opo. And then sir, clarify ko lang doon na sa pork. May binanggit po kayo na (unclear) labas ng quota sir nung (unclear) ay 20 to 25%. Sir doon sa release ng DA, sa press release nila 15% po. Pwede po pa clarify sir yung figure? SP Sotto: Mabuti pa alam mo para mas malinaw, nagpaalam naman ako kay Secretary Dominguez kanina, yung sinend niya sa akin, yung sinend niya sa akin na parang yung mismong ano yung mismong report na iyon na offer ng proposal na inapprove namin, bibigay ko sa inyo mamaya. Ipopost ko dun sa Viber group natin. Doon niyo na lang i-base. Maaaring ako ang mali, maaaring sila ang mali dun sa out quota na iyon. Tignan natin kung ano iyong (unclear) pinadala sa akin ni Secretary Dominguez. Q: Opo, and then sir doon sa nag react na kayo sabi ninyo hindi naman hero si Secretary Duque dito sa pandemic response and you've been- ang Senate has been calling for his resignation pero nandiyan pa rin siya. Sir, mula nung hiningi niyong mag-resign siya tapos SP Sotto: Wala akong sinasabing hindi siya hero, ang Presidente ang may sabing hero siya. Ang sabi ko, ang hero sa akin yung mga frontline workers. (Unclear) sa ibang tao, hero siya pero sa akin, ang hero, yung mga frontline workers. Q: May nakita na ba kayong improvement mula noong hiningi ninyo ng Senate yung pinaparesign siya, tapos (unclear) lagi ng mga Senador ang IATF, may nakikita ba kayong improvement, at kung wala, kung hindi mababago at hindi mashe-shakeup ang IATF ay may nakikita ba kayong improvement kasi mukhang two to three years pa tayong ganito. SP Sotto: Palagay ko meron naman. As a matter of fact, mas madalas magbigay ng report sa amin. Si Sec. Galvez mismo madalas magbigay ng report. In fact, we are meeting soon for another report that they will be giving us. Q: So may improvement sa kanilang performance pero parami pa rin ng parami ang cases, kulang pa rin ng contact tracing, kulang pa rin ng Covid tests. SP Sotto: Aba eh yung kakulangan, sa bagal na natin yun, mabagal eh. (Unclear) improvement, nung araw, mas mabagal. Bumilis ng kaunti. Q: Pero they should step up? SP Sotto: More, sige pa, pukpok pa dapat. Trabaho pa more. Q: That is addressed to the whole IATF, Sec. Duque? SP Sotto: Yes, yes. All of us, the entire government. Q: Follow up ko lang po sa arbitral ruling, yung comment ni Pres. Duterte na sabi niya nga po na (unclear) hinahanap (unclear) para masabi nating may laman yung arbitral ruling. Ang alam ko nakalagay din doon, sabi nung (unclear) ang China (unclear) ang Pilipinas dahil (unclear) block nila ang mag mangingisdang Pinoy doon sa West Philippine Sea, at yung construction din nila sa mga artificial islands po nila, so sinabi ng tribunal na nag violate ng rights ng Pilipinas yung China. Isn't this enough para i-cite ng Philippines itong ruling to say na bawal itong mga actions na ito ng China so they should stop? SP Sotto: I think one time or another, those have been contained in the diplomatic protests of the Department of Foreign Affairs. We can reiterate if you want, but I think it has been said before. It has been mentioned before. And then of course, siguro ang thinking ng China iba sa thinking natin sapagkat nung araw, maluwag sila nung araw diyan eh. Most of you were not born yet, pero nung araw, ang South China Sea, kahit sino labas pasok diyan eh, kahit sino nagfi-fishing diyan. So meron silang sigurong mentality na ang trade, (unclear) dumadaan sa kanila, okay lang sa kanila, ganoon. Then all of a sudden, siyempre may mga ibang bansa na ang trade ay medyo mas importante lately, gusto nila mag kanya-kanya, ganoon ang sitwasyon. That is why you always have to look at the bigger picture, (unclear) not just concentrate on what the ruling said. Of course, the ruling favors us but what does it contain? It did not say that China should leave. Sinasabi lang na meron tayong karapatan doon, ganoon So, again, bottom line, what do we do? What do you want? Do we negotiate? Or we go to war. There is no other alternative. Q: Di ba meron tayong resolution sa Senate on the West Philippine Sea naman po. You said earlier na isu-support ninyo yung (unclear) with a few amendments. May mashe-share na po ba kayo sa amin na possible amendments po na tinitingnan ninyo sa resolution (unclear? SP Sotto: Yes, una pa lang, yung kasing pag-gamit nung word na condemning. You do not condemn a friend, di ba? You object. Yo u object to a friend, so ayun siguro ang isa sa mga amendments. Napagkausapan naman namin ni Sen. Lacson yun, na we will support it, if we object or we strongly object to the presence of so and so and so in the West Philippine Sea or the South China Sea, we will support that. But when you say condemning agad, judgmental ka na agad na hindi maganda kung kaibigan mo. Ngayon, kung kaaway natin, di ba okay yun, hamunin na natin ng away. Q: Do you agree sa sinabi ni Sen. Lacson, he is calling for a review of the diplomatic relations ng Philippines and China (unclear) nga, (unclear), and if you agree, ano pong aspects ng relations with China yung kailangan tingnan? SP Sotto: I am not familiar with ano, I am not privy with that proposal. I will be talking off my hat if I tell you what I think of it, we can always have, we can always try for better relations and then di ba, kaibigan natin, kapitbahay mo, sabihin mo sa kapitbahay mo, chief, lumalampas yung ano mo, lampas dito sa bakod namin, baka pwedeng diyan na lang, di ba? For example, in my case, what I can do is that I think Tuesday, or Wednesday I am meeting with the Ambassador of China. Siguro in my own little way, I can help to find out what we can do to better foster friendly relationship with them. Q: Meet with Amb. Huang Xilian? Sino po ang nag invite or nag initiate ng meeting and ano po yung reason? SP Sotto: A common friend was inviting me; I think he was invited also. Q: So parang informal meeting lang (unclear) nasa event on Tuesday? SP Sotto: Informal lang. (Unclear) even then, I have yet even to confirm. I might (unclear) I am free on Tuesday to meet with them. Q: May plan ba kayo to bring up itong mga issues on the West Philippine Sea, deployment of vessels SP Sotto: Siguradong mababanggit yun no doubt. Q: May plans na ba kayo sabihin kay Ambassador the deployment of vessels and other actions of China sa West Philippine Sea? SP Sotto: Malamang mapapagusapan. Malamang mapagusapan, I need not bring it up, I am sure he would bring it up also. If not, I will ask him about it. Parang tayong magkaibigan, ano ba, pare, paano ba natin maayos itong bakuran natin, di ba? Q: Clarify ko lang po, you will be coming with some senators like Senator Lacson on that meeting? SP Sotto: No, the invitation is for me alone. Q: Parang it is a friendly meeting; it is not a formal one? SP Sotto: No, it is not. A common friend invited me, and he invited him also. We have done it before, nung bagong ambassador pa lang siya, well, hindi na bago pero when was this, may pandemic na. Q: Parang courtesy call yung una? SP Sotto: Ganoon lang din, informal meeting. Q: So walang (unclear) expectations what will be achieved during the Tuesday meeting? SP Sotto: Wala naman, wala pa. It happened before, it's the second time that we will be meeting that way. Q: I need to clarify the figures that you mentioned about the MAV kasi I googled it, pero iba-iba yung figures na lumalabas, iba rin yung sinasabi ng DA. So yung ano ninyo is sa tariff ? SP Sotto: Ito mismo yung galing kay Sec. Dominguez na napagkasunduan namin: first to third month after effectivity, in quota, 15 percent. Fourth to 12th month, 20 percent. Out quota, first to third month after effectivity, 20 percent. Fourth to 12th month, 25 percent. Ifo-forward ko sa ano ngayon ***Note: File error on 1:11:53. File resumed on 1:14:00*** SP Sotto: (Unclear) circumspect about this. We have discussed this so many times, pabalik-balik na ito. Ito na ang pinakamagandang deal na makukuha natin that the Executive Department will not ram it down our throats because they could have rammed it down our throats, but they did not. Nakisama nga sa atin eh and we were able to find the balance between hindi masyadong masasaktan. Hindi pwedeng perfect world eh at this point because of the pandemic and the ASF. So, we were able to strike the balance between a better situation so we were able to strike the balance between a better situation of reduction of inflation and not so bad as far as the hog raisers and consumers are concerned and a guarantee that the prices will be lower so kung pwede lang sana hayaan natin yung Department of Finance na okay na ito, hayaan na natin ang Presidente na ipatupad na niya ito, at least napagusapan, pinagbigyan kami, di ba? Kaya okay na yun. Huwag na silang mangarag pa at this point sapagkat Ibabalik naman yan. Q: It was just a comment nung computation, when they were computing during SP Sotto: Siguro that was before we agreed. Q: But hindi naman, it was not directly against that compromise that (unclear). Just from the computation. SP Sotto: That is good to know. Q: Doon sa napag agreehan ninyo na rates, good as approved na yan or for approval pa ng NEDA or ni Presidente? SP Sotto: Palagay ko good as approved na yan, kasi nung magusap kami ni Sonny Dominguez (unclear) I gave him the go signal as far as the Senate is concerned, and some of the leaders of the hog raisers we talked to, we talk to, sabi niya right this moment I will inform the President, he said thank you very much. That is what he said. (Unclear) is a done deal. Q: Question lang po about sa SONA, sabi po ni Speaker Velasco parang same set up lang last year. May preliminary talks na po ba yung Senate and Congress about SONA 2021? SP Sotto: Wala pa. Wala pa, hindi pa kami nagkakausap ulit. Nagkita kami two weeks ago, nagkita kami ni Speaker Velasco two weeks ago but we were not able to discuss that. Q: Pwede naming malaman kung ano yung nadiscuss ninyo ni Speaker Velasco nung nagkita kayo last time? SP Sotto: Kung mataas o mababa na handicap niya. I am being truthful, yan ang pinagusapan namin talaga. At saka Binibiro ko siya dahil ang advice ng isa sa mga adviser ko, (unclear), tatay niya. Yun ang pinagusapan namin talaga, kasi sa Malarayat kami nagkita. Q: Ano ang sinabi ninyo sa kanya? SP Sotto: Sabi ko practice pa kaming mabuti. Ang sinabi ko sa kanya, alam mo ba kung sino ang adviser ko? Sabi ko sa kanya. Sabi niya, oo, alam ko, kinukwento nga ng daddy ko sa akin. Justice yun ha? Justice Velasco, Governor Velasco ng Marinduque.