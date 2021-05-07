Dispatch from Crame No. 1064:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Duterte's statement that the arbitral ruling is a worthless piece of paper

We understand that calibration is the other name of diplomacy. But where is calibration in Duterte's statement that our victory in The Hague is a worthless paper?

Makasaysayan ang naging tagumpay natin sa WPS. Ang bagay sa basurahan ay basura din gaya ng independent foreign policy kuno ni Duterte. History bears witness to the fact that he's merely parroting China's official position on the WPS ruling.

What he is doing in our relations with China is not a strategy of deterrence, but a strategy of subservience and servility. Ito ay kataksilan sa Konstitusyon at sa sambayanang Pilipino.