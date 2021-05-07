|
Press Release
May 7, 2021
Dispatch from Crame No. 1064:
We understand that calibration is the other name of diplomacy. But where is calibration in Duterte's statement that our victory in The Hague is a worthless paper?
Makasaysayan ang naging tagumpay natin sa WPS. Ang bagay sa basurahan ay basura din gaya ng independent foreign policy kuno ni Duterte. History bears witness to the fact that he's merely parroting China's official position on the WPS ruling.
What he is doing in our relations with China is not a strategy of deterrence, but a strategy of subservience and servility. Ito ay kataksilan sa Konstitusyon at sa sambayanang Pilipino.
