Press Release

May 7, 2021 Bong Go welcomes expected arrival of additional doses of vaccines against COVID-19 as the country honors frontliners during Health Workers' Day Senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Christopher "Bong" Go announced and welcomed the expected arrival of more doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month, ensuring that more Filipinos, particularly frontliners and vulnerable sectors, will be given the necessary protection they need against the disease. Go said that the government is expecting the arrival of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccines on Friday, May 7, and additional two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines the following day. "Bukas ay inaasahan nating darating na ang 1.5 million doses ng Sinovac. Pinaghahandaan na rin ang posibleng pagdating ng dalawang milyong doses ng bakunang AstraZeneca mula sa COVAX facility ngayong darating na Sabado ng hapon," Go said during a public hearing conducted by the Senate Health Committee on Thursday, May 6. This, he said, is a welcome development as the country celebrates Health Workers' Day this May 7th in recognition of the modern day heroes' important role and contribution amid the global health crisis. "Gusto ko pong pasalamatan ang ating mga healthcare workers at mga volunteers sa serbisyo ninyo sa bayan sa panahon ng COVID-19. Walang katumbas ang sakripisyo ninyo para malampasan natin ang pandemyang ito. The entire nation owes you a debt of gratitude that cannot be repaid," he said. Go highlighted that the delivery of the additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will ensure that those who have been given their first dose of the said vaccine will receive their second dose, especially medical frontliners who need full protection from vaccination. "Ayon kay Vaccine Czar Secretary Galvez, patuloy ang pagdating ng mga bakunang inaasahan natin sa susunod na linggo at buwan," he said. "Malaking tulong lalo na ang AstraZeneca dahil marami sa ating mga medical frontliners, senior citizens at 'yung merong comorbidities ang nabigyan na po ng first dose nito at naghihintay na lang maturukan ng kanilang second dose," he added. The health committee chair also shared that the national vaccine rollout continues to pick up steam in accordance with the government's vaccination priority list. "Tuloy-tuloy ang roll-out ng ating COVID-19 vaccination program ayon sa ating priority list," Go said as he asked everyone to comply with the said list. "Pakiusap ko lang po, sumunod tayo sa priority list. Walang magpapa-importante, walang magpapa-VIP, dahil lahat naman tayo ay nangangailangan mabakunahan," the Senator added. With the arrival of more COVID-19 jabs, Go is hoping that this will increase the vaccination rate of the country which presently stands at 133,000 vaccinations a day. "Kung madadagdagan natin ang ating daily vaccination rate mula sa kasalukuyang 133,000 daily rate, mas maraming mga Pilipino ang mababakunahan, mas mabilis nating ma-attain ang herd immunity sa community," he said. To end his speech, Go appealed to all Filipinos not to fear the vaccines but fear COVID-19 itself. He further stressed that achieving herd immunity through vaccines is the only way for the country to recover from the pandemic. "Bilang mensahe ko naman sa ating mga kababayan, huwag ho kayong matakot sa bakuna, matakot ho kayo sa COVID-19. Magtiwala tayo sa bakuna, na ang bakuna lang ang tanging susi o solusyon para makabalik tayo unti-unti sa ating normal na pamumuhay," Go said. "'Wag tayong maging kampante. Importante po rito ang disiplina ng bawat isa. Uulitin ko, magtulungan tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa kapwa nating Pilipino. Maraming salamat po," he concluded.