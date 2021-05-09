De Lima praises mothers for rising to the call of times amid challenges

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has heaped praises to all the mothers who she said are responsible for shaping today's Filipino youth who can bring about positive change to society amid the enormous challenges facing the country.

In her Mother's Day message, De Lima, a mother of two, acknowledged that it is never easy to raise a child, especially amid poverty, violence, and a pandemic that has taken too many, but her fellow mothers continue to rise to the call of the times.

"Despite the crisis, we continue to find hope in the determination of the Filipino youth to usher in meaningful social change, and we owe much of this to those who raised them to be selfless and compassionate even amid suffering," she said.

"At sa bawat ina na patuloy na nagsasakripisyo, mula sa araw-araw na pagtitiyak sa kaligtasan at pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng pamilya hanggang sa pagsisilbi sa frontlines - sa ospital, sa soup kitchens, community pantries, at sa panawagan para sa katotohanan at hustisya - may isang anak na buong puso at tapang din na nagsisilbi sa pamilya, kapwa at sa bansa," she added.

In the Philippines, Mother's Day is celebrated by most people on the second Sunday of May to honor mothers and celebrate motherhood.

The lady Senator from Bicol likened Filipinos' love for their country to that of a mother's unconditional love for her children as it is "constant and persevering.

"Ang paglilingkod sa bayan ay natututuhan natin sa mga ina na inuuna ang pamilya bago ang sarili. Isusubo na lang, ibibigay pa. Sinusuong ang lahat ng pagsubok, di-alintana ang anumang hirap at sakripisyo, mabigyan lamang ng marangal at maayos na buhay ang mga anak," she said.

"Pagpupugay sa lahat ng magigiting na inang humuhubog sa mabubuting anak ng bayan! Happy Mother's Day! Laban lang!" she added.