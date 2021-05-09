Press Release

May 9, 2021 Gatchalian lauds proposed AI research center; bats for K-12 graduates' readiness for 'Industry 4.0' Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the proposed establishment of the National Center for AI Research (N-CAIR) under the recently launched artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap. To support workforce development under the roadmap, Gatchalian says senior high school education in the country should equip learners with foundational skills needed for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). According to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the proposed private-led N-CAIR will serve as a shared hub for research, advance scientific discoveries in AI, and develop AI talent and data science leaders. Based on 2020 estimates by research firms EDBI and Kearney, AI is expected to boost Southeast Asia's gross domestic product (GDP) by up to $1 trillion by 2030. In the Philippines, AI's economic impact could lead to a 12 percent growth in GDP, which is equivalent to $92 billion. In 2017, worldwide management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimated that up to 48 percent of work activities performed in the Philippines could be automated. Considering these projections, Gatchalian emphasized that the task of the education sector, including the basic education system, is to ensure that learners are acquiring skills that would not be obsolete with the rise of AI. Aside from having a relevant curriculum, which is currently under review by the Department of Education (DepEd), Gatchalian also raised the importance of having highly-qualified teachers who will equip learners with the competencies required of future AI talents. The lawmaker also cited the need to ensure that the basic education sector has the infrastructure to support the rollout of the AI's roadmap, a move that can be achieved through the Public Education Network (PEN). Last April, DepEd and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) inked agreements to establish the PEN, which will fast-track the installation of digital connectivity in public schools. "Dahil sa inaasahang papel ng artificial intelligence sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa, kailangang siguruhin natin na ang kakayahan ng ating mga kabataan ay tugma sa mga pangangailangan ng ating bansa para sa hinaharap. Mahalagang simulan natin ang paghahandang ito sa antas pa lamang ng senior high school upang maging matibay at malalim ang pundasyon ng kanilang kaalaman at kakayahan," said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. # # # Gatchalian: Ihanda ang mga senior high school sa artificial intelligence Pinuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang panukalang pagkaroon ng National Center for AI Research (N-CAIR) sa ilalim ng inilunsad na artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap ng bansa. Upang suportahan ang kahandaan ng bansa sa pagsulong ng artificial intelligence, isinusulong ni Gatchalian na hasain ang kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral sa senior high school para sa Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). Ayon kay Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez, ang panukalang N-CAIR na pamumunuan ng pribadong sektor ay magsusulong sa pananaliksik at pagdami ng mga eksperto pagdating sa AI at data science. Base sa estima noong 2020 ng mga research firm na EDBI at Kearney, tinatayang aabot sa isang trilyong dolyar ang itataas ng gross domestic product (GDP) ng Southeast Asia sa 2030 dahil sa AI. Sa Pilipinas, inaasahan namang labindalawang (12) porsyento o katumbas ng siyamnapu't dalawang (92) bilyong dolyar ang itataas ng GDP dahil sa AI. Inaasahang halos limampung (48) porsyento ng mga gawain sa trabaho sa bansa ang magiging automated, ayon naman sa worldwide management consulting firm na McKinsey & Company noong 2017. Para kay Gatchalian, dapat tiyakin ng sektor ng edukasyon, kabilang ang sistema ng basic education, na ang mga skills na nakukuha ng mga mag-aaral ay magiging angkop sa inaasahang pag-angat ng AI sa bansa. Maliban sa pagkakaroon ng angkop na curriculum na kasalukuyang nirerepaso ng Department of Education (DepEd), binigyang-diin ng senador na dapat maging handa rin ang mga guro sa pagtuturo ng mga kinakailangang competencies o kakayahang kinakailangan sa paglago ng AI. Mahalaga din, ani Gatchalian, ang imprastraktura sa mga pampublikong paaralan upang maging epektibo ang pagsulong ng AI sa bansa. Ayon sa mambabatas malaki ang magiging papel dito ng Public Education Network (PEN) na balak buuin ng DepEd at ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Matatandaang nagkaroon ng kasunduan ang dalawang ahensya noong nakaraang Abril sa pagbuo ng PEN upang pabilisin ang pagkakaroon ng digital connectivity sa mga pampublikong paaralan. "Dahil sa inaasahang papel ng artificial intelligence sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa, kailangang siguruhin natin na ang kakayahan ng ating mga kabataan ay tugma sa mga pangangailangan ng ating bansa para sa hinaharap. Mahalagang simulan natin ang paghahandang ito sa antas pa lamang ng senior high school upang maging matibay at malalim ang pundasyon ng kanilang kaalaman at kakayahan," pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. # # #