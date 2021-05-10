On the Retention of Lt. Gen. Parlade as NTF-ELCAC Spokesperson

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/05/10/on-the-retention-of-lt-gen-parlade-as-ntf-elcac-spokesperson/

Since the time the NTF-ELCAC was created, being the principal sponsor of their annual budget, I have been their most reliable ally in the Senate - until now.

That said, there's no point discussing, much less arguing with people who refuse to listen to reason and adhere to the rule of law. The Senate as an institution has made our collective and legal position on the issue of the appointment of Parlade as an active military officer in a civilian position - which the Constitution clearly proscribes.

All I can say is: They made their choice, and it will cost them.