Press Release

May 12, 2021 Bong Go asserts need to support the National Vaccine Program and be more proactive in preparing for possible future health crises Senator Christopher "Bong" Go asserted that the country has learned its lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of preparedness and taking a more proactive approach in dealing with the challenges and disruptions brought by public health issues. "Nadala na po tayo sa nangyari sa atin. Nabigla tayo; hindi natin alam. Dapat ngayon, handa na tayo. Mayroon na tayong mga sistema na dapat sundin dahil maaaring hindi ito ang huling pandemya na darating sa atin," Go said during the launch of the 109th Malasakit Center at the Cotabato Sanitarium in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao on Tuesday, May 11. "Dapat handa tayo, mas proactive. Better be prepared always; mahirap po na mabigla ulit tayo," he added. Go recently pushed for a set of measures which aim to strengthen the country's preparedness and response to health crises. "Last week, I filed Senate Bill 2158 which seeks to establish a Center for Disease Control and Prevention or the Philippine CDC that will assume the responsibility of protecting the lives of millions of Filipinos by monitoring, tracking, responding to, and mitigating outbreaks of infectious diseases and other public health emergencies," he said earlier. "I also filed Senate Bill No. 2155, or the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines Act of 2021 which aims to capacitate the country when it comes to health related research initiatives... This will also hopefully make the country more self-reliant when it comes to developing, producing or manufacturing its own vaccines and other needed drugs in the future," he added. Go's assertion came after the delivery of more vaccines in the country. An additional 1.5 million Sinovac doses arrived in the Philippines on May 7, two million AstraZeneca doses on May 8, and an initial 193,000 Pfizer doses on May 10. More doses from various sources are expected to also arrive soon. "Importante dito, magtiwala kayo sa bakuna at tuluy-tuloy ang ating rollout... importante dito, maturukan po ang Pilipino at ma-attain natin ang herd immunity sa community ngayong taong ito," explained Go. Go, then, asked the public to put their trust in the government and support the National COVID-19 vaccination program as these are crucial steps towards the country's path to recovery. "Magtiwala kayo sa gobyerno at maniwala kayo na ang bakuna po ang solusyon natin para makabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay," he said. "Sumunod tayo sa priority list sa pagbabakuna. Dapat na mauna ang mga healthworkers, senior citizens, at ito namang persons with comorbidities pagkatapos ay essential sectors. Walang VIP, walang mag-oovertake dito. Dapat nakasunod tayo sa pila," he ended. Amid the continuing fight of the country against COVID-19, Go repeated his admiration for the country's frontliners, saying that he will continue to push for measures that would promote and protect their welfare. "Bilang Senate Committee on Health Chair, ipaglalaban ko parati ang kapakanan ng ating mga frontliners. In fact, ako po nagsulong sa PRC (Professional Regulation Commission) na maisali sila sa mabakunahan para makapag-board exam na ang mga (newly graduated) nursing students," Go said. "Para po 'pag pumasa sila, pwede na silang makapagtrabaho as full-fledged nurses para makatulong sa ating kampanya laban sa COVID-19," he added. But aside from PRC personnel and nursing graduates, Go is also appealing to the national government to ensure that the qualified athletes of Team Philippines are inoculated in order for them to safely travel and participate in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo City, Japan and Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi City, Vietnam in July-August and November-December, respectively, this year. "Nananawagan din ako sa IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases) na isama sa priority list ang mga atleta natin... yung magko-compete po sa Olympics sa Tokyo, at sa SEA Games sa darating na Nobyembre ay dapat po mabakunahan din sila. Dapat po protektado ang ating mga atleta dahil sila po ang nagdadala ng karangalan sa bansa," he added. "Ang tagumpay nila ay tagumpay rin ng buong bansa. Hirap na hirap na ang ating mga kababayan pero subukan nating bigyan ang taumbayan ng rason na magkaroon ng pag-asa at magkaisa," he said while highlighting the positive impact of sports on Filipinos. Go earlier discussed his appeal with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. Both committed to include qualified athletes in the priority list, without prejudice to already identified priority categories such as frontliners, senior citizens, those with comorbidities, and essential sectors. "Marami rin po ang naghihirap sa ating mga atleta at tatandaan natin na bukod sa pagrepresenta sa ating bansa, lahat po sila ay may mga pamilya rin pong pinapakain at binubuhay. Ang pagbabakuna sa kanila ay hindi lang bilang suporta sa ating mga atleta, kundi suporta rin upang maiangat muli ang kanilang kabuhayan," he said. "Ngayon na kailangan ng mga atleta ang tulong at proteksyon mula sa sakit, ibigay muli natin ang suportang kailangan nila hindi lamang sa oras ng kanilang kompetisyon, kundi pati na rin sa kanilang preparasyon at panahon ng kanilang pangangailangan," he appealed.