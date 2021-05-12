Lacson: Give Poor Face Masks First Before Arresting Them

It is only fair that poor Filipinos who cannot afford face masks deserve a chance to obey the rules first before they get arrested.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson stressed this Wednesday amid President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to authorities to arrest those not wearing face masks properly.

"Before implementing the arrest order issued against Filipinos not wearing masks, it is but fair and just for the government to provide to those who don't have the money to buy them," Lacson said in a post on his Twitter account.

He pointed out not all Filipinos can afford to buy face masks because they are busy making ends meet as they continue to feel the effects of the pandemic.

Lacson said that when the proper authorities are able to distribute enough face masks, that would be the proper time to strictly impose the rules.

"When the government is able to distribute reasonably enough masks, that's the time it can enforce the rules against the individuals who now have face masks but do not wear them properly," he said.