Villar commends President's declaration of state of national emergency over ASF

Senator Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Comittee on Agriculture and Food, yesterday lauded President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a state of calamity due to the African Swine Flu Fever (ASF) that has devastated the country's hog industry.

Villar also thanked the President for heeding the call of the senators and various related sectors, stressing that this is a "welcome development."

Earlier, the Senate agriculture committee had urged the President to declare a national state of emergency due to ASF outbreak which has cost about P50 billion in swine industry losses.

"This would enable the government to realign public funds for additional budget to effective respond to the state of emergency," stressed Villar.

Under a state of national emergency, Villar said the government can allocate funds for hog raisers who are forced to cull their hogs to stop the spread of ASF and to stop them from selling.

Thw President issued on Tuesday Proclamation No. 1143 which declares a State of Calamity throughout the Philippines for a maximum of one year due to the African Swine Fever outbreak.###

Villar, pinuri ang deklarasyon ng Pangulo na 'state of national emergency' dahil sa ASF

PINURI ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson ng Senate Comittee on Agriculture and Food, ang deklarasyon ni President Rodrigo Duterte na 'state of calamity' dahil sa matinding pinsala ng African Swine Flu Fever (ASF) sa hog industry ng bansa.

Pinasalamatan din ni Villar ang Pangulo sa pagtugon nito sa panawagan ng mga senador at iba't-ibang sektor kasabay ng kanyang pahayag na isa itong 'welcome development.'

Nauna rito, hiniling ng Senate agriculture committee sa Pangulo na magdeklara ng national state of emergency sanhi ng ASF outbreak na umabot na sa P50 billion pinsala sa swine industry.

"This would enable the government to realign public funds for additional budget to effective respond to the state of emergency," giit ni Villar.

Sa ilalim ng state of national emergency, sinabi ni Villar na maaaring maglaan ang pamahalaan ng pondo para sa hog raisers na napilitang patayin ang kanilang mga baboy upang mapigil qng pagkalat ng ASF at ang pagbebenta nito.

Inisyu ng Pangulo ang Proclamation No. 1143 na nagdedeklara sa State of Calamity throughout sa buong Pilipinas n may maximum na isang taon dahil sa African Swine Fever outbreak.###