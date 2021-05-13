Press Release

May 13, 2021 110th Malasakit Center launched in Kidapawan City as Bong Go pursues better access to health services nationwide As part of continuing effort to improve access to health services in the country, Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the launch of the country's 110th Malasakit Center which he personally attended at the Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato province on Wednesday, May 12. "Hindi na ninyo kailangan pang pumila sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno. Isinulong ko ang batas na ito para tulungan kayo. Sa ngayon, mayroon na tayong 110 Malasakit Centers sa buong bansa. Kaya lapitan niyo lang ito dahil para talaga sa inyo 'yan," explained Go, who authored and sponsored the 'Malasakit Centers Act of 2019'. President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, on December 2019. The law aims to make all existing government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting together the concerned agencies under one roof -- including the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "Isa sa ating ipinaglaban noon ay ang pagtatayo at pagsasabatas ng Malasakit Centers. Hindi natin inasahan noon na may ganitong krisis pangkalusugan na darating sa buhay natin. Gayunpaman, nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos na ipinagkaloob sa atin ang programang ito para may matatakbuhan ang mga Pilipino upang makakuha ng tulong pampagamot sa mga panahong buhay at kalusugan na ang nakataya," he said earlier. "At bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, sisiguraduhin natin na patuloy ang pagbubukas ng Malasakit Centers sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa upang mailapit sa tao ang ginhawa ng serbisyong dapat nilang makuha," he added. Under the act, all hospitals managed by the DOH and the Philippine General Hospital in the City of Manila are mandated to open their own Malasakit Center. Hospitals run by local government units and other public hospitals may also establish their own center provided that they meet a standard set of criteria and guarantee the sustainability of its operations. "Walang pinipili ang tulong mula sa Malasakit Center. Basta Pilipino ka, kwalipikado ka. Pera ninyo ito na ibinabalik sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyong pang-medikal," he said. The Cotabato Provincial Hospital is the fourth hospital in Region 12 to open its own Malasakit Center, in addition to Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City, South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City, and Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat. Meanwhile, in his speech during the launch, Go urged concerned authorities to fast-track the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program throughout the country so members of the priority groups can get vaccinated as soon as possible as the government prepares to inoculate the wider population. "Nananawagan ako sa national government natin, bilisan ninyo ang pagbabakuna dahil nandiyan naman na ang stock, para hindi ma-expire at marami sa mga kapatid natin ang mabakunahan na. Maraming mga Pilipino na ang na-encourage kaya dapat makapagbakuna na sila," he said. The Senator stressed that getting vaccinated not only protects an individual but also reduces the risk of getting severe cases. He reminded authorities to strictly follow the government's vaccination priority framework in order not to jeopardize the success of the vaccine drive. "Huwag kayong matakot sa bakuna. Matakot kayo sa COVID-19 dahil nakakamatay ito. Ang bakuna ang solusyon o susi natin para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa normal nating pamumuhay," continued Go. "Unti-unti naman nang dumadating ang mga bakuna pero limitado ang supplies dahil nag-uunahan ang mga bansa. Kaya sumunod tayo sa priority list para maayos nating mabakunahan ang mga medical frontliners, senior citizens at ang mga persons with comorbidities dahil sila talaga ang dapat na protektado," he said. On this note, Go called on all Filipinos to support the government's vaccine drive and its efforts to contain the pandemic. "Pakiusap namin ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, magtiwala kayo sa ating gobyerno. Palagi niyang sinasabi, mahalin mo ang kapwa mo tao at hindi ka magkakamali. Kaya wala po kaming ibang hangarin kundi magserbisyo para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino," emphasized the Senator. After the ceremony, the Senator's team distributed meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to 267 frontliners and 175 patients in appreciation of the hospital's important contributions to the local COVID-19 response. Selected frontliners were given new shoes or bicycles for their daily commute while others received computer tablets to help their children with their school activities. Furthermore, representatives from the DSWD also distributed financial assistance to each beneficiary. The Senator expressed his gratitude to the many individuals who worked together to provide the people of Cotabato with better health care. He specifically thanked Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Governor Nancy Catamco, 3rd District Representative Jose Tejada, and Chief of Hospital Dr. Joel Sungcad. Go also recognized Alamada Mayor Jesus Sacdalan, Aleosan Mayor Vicente Sorupia Jr., Antipas Mayor Egidio Cadungon Jr., Arakan Mayor Rene Rubino Sr., Banisilan Mayor Jesus Alisasis, Carmen Mayor Moises Arendain, Kabacan Mayor Herlo Guzman Jr., Libungan Mayor Francis Yu, Magpet Mayor Florenito Gonzaga, Makilala Mayor Armando Quibod, Matalam Mayor Oscar Valdevieso, Midsayap Mayor Romeo Araña, M'lang Mayor Russel Abonado, Pikit Mayor Sumulong Sultan, Pigkawayan Mayor Jean Roquero, President Roxas Mayor Jonathan Mahimpit, and Tulunan Mayor Reuel Limbungan, among others. To boost infrastructure development in the region, Go has supported the funding of several projects in Kidapawan City, such as the construction of a multi-purpose building in Barangay Sikitan and the Del Pilar Bridge in Barangays Linangkob and Del Pilar as well as the concreting and widening of roads in Brgy. Poblacion.