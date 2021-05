Press Release

May 13, 2021 Senator Koko Pimentel's Message for Eidl Fitr "My family and I join the Muslim ummah in celebrating the end of Ramadhan, the Eidl Fitr. Almighty God has enjoined all Muslims to observe the Holy Month of Ramadhan so all can practice love and charity to their fellow human beings, so that peace will ultimately reign. Eidl Fitr Mubaarak to all!"