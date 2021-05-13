Press Release

May 13, 2021 Villanueva: Drive-thru, home delivery, workplace, open churches, village-organized vaccinations key to more jabs Novel vaccination modes piloted by local governments are one of the many ways in which vaccination can be ramped up "to save people from the virus and vaccines from spoilage," Senator Joel Villanueva said today. Villanueva called on the national government to replicate the "drive-thru, home delivery, and village-run" vaccinations which Metro Manila cities have tried with success. He added that the pandemic managers should also consider the offer of church leaders to open up places of worship to serve as an additional vaccine site. "And if we add company-run workplace vaccinations to the equation, we are opening five new tracks on which vaccine deliveries can speed through," Villanueva said. He also urged the IATF to act on the clamor of some private hospitals to participate in mass vaccinations. "We need all hands on deck. The more sites, the better." Low supply plus slow rollout is a toxic combination friendly to the virus, the senator said. "The Philippine archipelago should not become some like subcontinent," Villanueva said, referring to India's runaway COVID 19 infection and death rates from a triple mutant virus the World Health Organization has tagged as a global threat. Employing other means to spike daily vaccination numbers will not only boost the nation's protection against whatever variants there are, "but, at the same time, prepare us when vaccines will finally arrive in large numbers." He said the "vaccinate at home" service for seniors, persons with disabilities, and sick persons being conducted by city governments in NCR is one way to increase our "vaccine absorptive capacity." Drive-thru jabbing like the one Makati is holding is another effective means, he said. He said the village-run vaccinations, done by volunteer doctors and nurses from among homeowners, are being done in Quezon City. "This can relieve overworked city health employees," Villanueva said. "We have to think outside the box and meet the vaccine recipients where it is convenient to them: in their homes, in their cars, in village halls and clubhouses, in churches and places of worship, or in the workplace," Villanueva said "The modern day, de-facto town plaza--the mall--should also come into the picture," he added. He warned that the 36,000 to 67,000 daily vaccination rate "is below the ideal speed that will bring us to herd immunity." As of May 11, a total of 7,764,050 vaccines have been delivered to the Philippines. Of this, 6,408,640 have already been distributed nationwide, but only 2,539,693 doses have been administered. Of those who have been vaccinated, a total of 2,025,038 people got the first dose while only 514,655 people got the second dose, data from the DOH showed. "Yung 514,655, 1/200th lang yan ng 100 milyong Pilipino. At that rate, aabutin tayo ng 2023. Bago na ang administrasyon by that time, ngunit marami pa rin ang walang bakuna," he said. "Vaccination acceleration is critical," the senator added, as 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca will expire on June 30, while another 525,000 doses will expire on July 31. Villanueva: Bakuna sa drive-thru, home delivery, sa trabaho, sa mga simbahan, at mga village, pampabilis ng arangkada sa pagbabakuna Hinimok ni Senator Joel Villanueva ang gobyerno na paramihin pa ang mga vaccination sites tulad ng ginagawa ng iba't ibang mga local government units upang maabot ang mas maraming mamamayan at magamit agad ang mga bakunang malapit nang mag-expire. Ani Villanueva, kung kaya ng ibang lokal na pamahalaan sa Metro Manila na magsagawa ng "drive-thru, home delivery at ipaubaya sa mga village" ang pagbabakuna, maaari rin itong gawin ng gobyerno ng mas malawakan. "At kung idadagdag natin ang pagbabakuna sa mga opisina, pabrika at iba pang lugar ng trabaho, mapapataas natin ang ating vaccination rate. Mas maraming paraan, mas mainam para sa lahat," ani Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee. Hiniling ng mambabatas sa IATF na payagan na rin ang mga pribadong ospital na magsagawa ng pagbabakuna, lalo na't may kabagalan ang pagbibigay ng bakuna sa mga mamamayan. Dagdag pa niya na maging ang iba't ibang mga lider ng simbahan ay handing buksan ang kanilang mga pinto para maging vaccination site. Ayon kay Villanueva, mainam na ituring na rin itong bilang "dry-run" sa pagdating ng mas maraming bakuna sa bansa sa mga susunod na buwan. Aniya, mas madaming paraan para makuha ang bakuna, mas protektado ang mga mamayan sakaling dumating na sa bansa ang iba't ibang variants ng COVD-19. Para sa senior citizens, PWDs at mga may malubhang sakit, maaari ang "vaccinate at home" service na tulad ng ginagawa ng ilang LGUs sa Metro Manila, dagdag pa ng senador. May ilang LGUs na ang nagpapatupad ng drive-thru bakuna tulad sa Makati, para sa mga seniors, habang sa Quezon City, may mga village-run vaccinations na isinasagawa ng mga volunteer na doktor at nars sa loob ng homeowners association. "Matutulungan nito ang mga healthcare frontliners natin na makapagpahinga sa pagdagsa ng magpapabakuna sa mga vaccination sites," sinabi ni Villanueva Ayon kay Villanueva, ang 36,000 hanggang 67,000 daily vaccination rate ay sadyang mas mababa sa ideyal na bilang ng dapat nababakunahan sa isang araw para makamit ang herd immunity. Ayon sa huling tala ng Department of Health noong Mayo 11, may 7,764,050 doses ng bakuna ang nakarating sa bansa. Sa bilang na ito, 6,408,640 ang naipamahagi, habang na 2,539,693 doses pa lang ang naituturok. Sa mga nabakunahan na, 2,025,038 ang nakatanggap ng first dose, habang 514,655 pa lamang naturukan ng kanilang second dose, ayos sa datos ng DOH. "Yung 514,655, 1/200th lang yan ng 100 milyong Pilipino. At that rate, aabutin tayo ng 2023. Bago na administrasyon noon, ngunit marami pa rin ang walang bakuna," ani Villanueva. Isa pa umanong kritikal na impormasyon ay ang napipintong expiration ng 1.5 milyon na AstraZeneca vaccines nitong Hunyo 30, habang 525,000 doses naman ang mag-eexpire sa Hulyo 31.