Press Release

May 14, 2021 Hontiveros to Palace: Retract defeatist statements on WPS, set record straight Senator Risa Hontiveros called on Malacañang to retract its numerous defeatist statements regarding the West Philippine Sea and the territorial dispute with China. She stressed that the Palace should set the record straight immediately, especially since 287 Chinese maritime militia vessels are still scattered around the WPS, according to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea. The task force also reported that the Philippine Coast Guard was illegally shadowed by the Chinese Coast Guard around Bajo de Masinloc. "Bakit kung makapagsalita sila sa Palasyo ay para na silang mga talunan? Bawiin nila dapat yan dahil China lang ang nasisiyahan at nakikinabang sa mga pahayag na ganyan. Kaya siguro hindi mahikayat umalis yung higit 200 na mga barkong nagkalat sa WPS dahil naririnig yang mga sinasabi ng Palasyo," Hontiveros said. The senator's words come after a flurry of pessimistic pronouncements: first, from President Duterte, who said that the 2016 Arbitral Award is just 'a piece of paper' that he can throw away; and more recently, from Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who said that the Philippines has never been in possession of Julian Felipe Reef. "Hindi malinaw sa lahat kung bakit hindi pumapalag ang Palasyo sa pang-aabuso ng China. Nadadamay ang buong bansa sa toxic relationship ng mag-bestfriend na ito. The Filipino people know we deserve better," the senator added. The senator also called for better coordination among government agencies when it comes to the WPS issue. While Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin ordered the lodging of another diplomatic protest over the recent report of the NTF-WPS, he lamented that the task force should have informed the DFA on the presence of Chinese vessels first before releasing a statement to the media. Earlier, Locsin had also told Roque to leave foreign affairs discussions to him, after Roque downplayed the presence of Chinese vessels over Julian Felipe Reef. Chinese coast guard ships shadowed and challenged the vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) near the Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales. "Hindi pwedeng iba-iba at bara-bara ang posisyon at aksyon natin. We are trying to assert our claim against a rising regional power that has never wavered in its irreverence for basic courtesy and international law. We must show a united front against the threats of China," the senator said. "We need to harmonize our statements and actions. Sikapin nating magkasundo ang mga boses natin dahil iisa lang naman talaga dapat ang ating ipinagsisigawan-- atin ang West Philippine Sea. Atin ang Pinas," Hontiveros concluded.