Statement of SBP Chairman Sen. Sonny Angara on the Naturalization of Ange Kouame

We thank President Duterte for signing into law the naturalization bill for Ange Kouame. I, together with the rest of the SBP are excited for Kouame to officially join our Gilas Pilipinas as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and other tournaments.

We are likewise grateful to our counterpart author from the House of Representatives, Cong and SBP Vice Chair Robbie Puno, for his untiring efforts in pushing for this measure's approval.

At 6 feet 10 inches, Kouame will definitely beef up our talented Gilas squad and bring with him the hard work and tenacity that has helped deliver championships to the Ateneo Men's Basketball team in the UAAP. And with the likes of Kai Sotto and Dwight Ramos also committing to be part of the national squad, I am very optimistic about our chances in future international basketball tournaments.

(Angara is the principal author of Senate Bill 1892 on the naturalization of Kouame. The bill is the counterpart of House Bill 8632 filed by SBP Vice Chairman Rep. Robbie Puno.)