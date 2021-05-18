On Former Senate President Enrile's Inputs on the WPS Issue

I agree with former Senate President Enrile: We should not abandon whatever dealings or negotiations with China are underway or in the pipeline as we speak. Diplomacy should be our first, if not best, option.

But neither should we disregard other options available, not only to finally resolve the West Philippine Sea issue but to provide the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.

As I have repeatedly suggested, we should build stronger alliances with other militarily powerful and capable countries who may be willing to help our cause as it would also advance their own national interests if they maintain their presence alongside our naval assets in the vicinity of the WPS.

That said, it bears repeating that the initiative should come from a united Filipino people with a united stand - not the continued bickering that only the Chinese government will applaud.