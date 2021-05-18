Press Release

May 18, 2021 IMEE: U.S. GOT MORE THAN THE PHILIPPINES FROM ARBITRAL RULING Senator Imee Marcos has countered critics of President Duterte's rapprochement with China, saying the 2016 arbitral decision weakened the Philippines' sovereign claims in the South China Sea. "The arbitral decision may have invalidated China's nine-dash claim but also shrunk the Philippines' sovereign claims in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG)," Marcos said, citing the claims contained in a 1978 Presidential Decree by her father, former President Ferdinand Marcos. The 2016 arbitral decision declared maritime features in the Spratlys, which the Philippines calls the KIG, as mere rocks and not islands, following definitions in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "The result of that declaration is that some rocks are entitled to a territorial sea but none are entitled to an EEZ (exclusive economic zone). This is a fact long suppressed by those who failed at diplomacy and now promote a more belligerent confrontation with China," Marcos said. "Because none of the KIG features are entitled to an EEZ, the arbitral decision mainly benefited the U.S., which now has a wider area to conduct their so-called FONOPS (Freedom of Navigation Operations). It also shrinks the area where we may invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty. To think that the U.S. is neither a coastal state in the South China Sea nor a signatory to UNCLOS," Marcos explained. The technical limitations of the arbitral ruling and the politics involved in international relations also spell an uphill battle for the Philippines if it seeks action from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Marcos said. "The first limitation is that issues of sovereignty were beyond the scope of the arbitral court, so its ruling left territorial claims unsettled. In effect, neither China nor the Philippines has clear, internationally recognized ownership over certain maritime features in the South China Sea, some of which are also being claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam," Marcos said. "The second limitation is that the arbitration case did not call for specific actions from China. These were excluded in the final submissions of the Philippines, although they were originally part of the Notification and Statement of Claims submitted by the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) in January 2013," Marcos noted. "The third limitation is that the arbitral court does not have a corresponding enforcement mechanism, which is exactly why President Duterte asked how and what should be enforced?" Marcos said. If the Philippines raises the arbitral issue before the UNGA, Marcos said the countries of the world will vote according to their national interests, citing China's global investments for its Belt and Road Initiative and its being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which allows it to veto any sanction against it. Marcos added that present events like the escalating civil war in Israel and the democratic struggle against a military dictatorship in Myanmar also make a territorial dispute between the Philippines and China a less urgent international issue. "Clearly, bilateral negotiations are the way to go. The fact that China has not retaliated with economic sanctions nor withdrawn its vaccine diplomacy proves that communication is robust and ongoing, and should be encouraged," Marcos said. (Tagalog version) IMEE: ARBITRAL RULING MAS PABOR SA U.S. KAYSA PINAS Kinontra ni Senador Imee Marcos ang mga kritiko sa maayos pa ring relasyon ni Pangulong Duterte sa China, sa pagsasabing ang 2016 artbitral decision ang mismong nagpahina sa mga karapatan ng Pilipinas sa South China Sea. "Ang arbitral decision ay hindi lang nagpawalangsaysay sa nine-dash claim ng China kundi nagpahina rin sa pag-angkin ng Pilipinas sa Kalayaan Island Group (KIG)," ani Marcos, na tumukoy sa nakapaloob sa 1978 Presidential Decree na idineklara ng kanyang ama na si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos. Idineklara sa 2016 arbitral decision na ang mga maritime features sa Spratlys, na tinawag ng Pilipinas na KIG, ay pawang mga bato lamang at hindi isla, ayon na rin sa depinisyon ng United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "Base sa nasabing deklarasyon, ilan sa mga bato doon ay may territorial sea ngunit lahat sila ay walang EEZ (exclusive economic zone). Ito ang impormasyong matagal nang ayaw iklaro ng mga nabigong maitulak ang diplomasya at nagsusulong pa ng mas maingay na kumprontasyon sa China," ani Marcos. "Dahil walang EEZ ang mga bato sa KIG, mas malawak na ang lugar na pwedeng isagawa ng U.S. ang kanilang mga FONOPS (Freedom of Navigation Operations) na walang permiso sa Pilipinas. Sabay na napaliit ang lugar na maaring ituro ng Pilipinas para isatupad ang Mutual Defense Treaty. Isipin niyo, wala namang baybaying dagat ang U.S. sa South China Sea at hindi rin ito lumagda sa UNCLOS," paliwanag ni Marcos. Ang mga teknikal na limitasyon sa arbitral ruling at ang mga pampolitikang relasyon sa iba't-ibang bansa ang magpapahirap sa Pilipinas para makahingi ng ginhawa sa United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), ayon kay Marcos. "Ang unang limitasyon ay ang isyu sa soberanya na lampas sa saklaw ng arbitral court, kaya hindi pa rin tapos ang isyu ng pag-angkin sa teritoryo. Bunga nito, ang China man o Pilipinas ay walang linaw na pagkikilala ng iba't-ibang bansa sa pag-aari nito sa ilang maritime features sa South China Sea, kung saan ang iba rito'y inaangkin din ng Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan at Vietnam," ayon pa kay Marcos. "Ang ikalawang limitasyon ay hindi humingi ang Pilipinas ng danyos sa mga reklamo nito sa China. Hindi ito naisama sa huling isinumite ng Pilipinas, bagamat orihinal na kasama sa Notification at Statement of Claims na pinasa ng DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) noong Enero 2013," sabi pa ni Marcos. "Ang ikatlong limitasyon ay walang kapangyarihan ang arbitral court na ipatupad ang desisyon nito dahil wala itong tinatawag na "enforcement mechanism" o katumbas na pulis kumbaga, na eksaktong tanong din ni Pangulong Duterte kung paano at ano ang dapat ipatupad?" ayon kay Marcos. Kung dinala ng Pilipinas ang isyu sa UNGA, sinabi ni Marcos na ibabase lang ng mga bansa ang kanilang boto sa kanilang mga interes, na karamihan ay nakakabit sa pamumuhunan ng China para sa Belt at Road Initiative nito, dagdag pa na permanenteng miyembro ng UN Security Council ang China, na may karapatang i-veto o baligtarin ang anumang parusa laban dito. Sinabi din ni Marcos na lalong di-mabibigyang prayoridad ang sigalot ng Pilipinas at China bunsod ng mga kasalukuyang at mas kagyat na kaganapan tulad ng lumalalang giyera sa Israel at ang demokratikong pakikibaka laban sa diktadurang militar sa Myanmar. "Malinaw na dapat magpatuloy ang bilateral negotiations. Hindi gumaganti ang China gamit ang mga economic sanctions at 'di rin binawi ang mga donasyong bakuna. Nangangahulugan ito na nananatiling bukas at matatag ang komunikasyon at dapat pa ngang pairalin," ani Marcos.