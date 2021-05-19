Press Release

May 19, 2021 Bong Go urges identified priority sectors to not waste opportunity to get vaccinated in order to further accelerate vaccine rollout Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reminded members of identified sectors included in the A1 to A3 vaccine priority categories to get vaccinated as soon as they can in order to help the country attain herd immunity soon and further accelerate the vaccine rollout. He emphasized that once those most vulnerable to COVID-19, particularly frontliners, senior citizens, and those with comorbidities, are vaccinated, government can soon move on to other essential sectors and indigents in the vaccine rollout. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, he also emphasized that vaccinating these priority sectors will help build public confidence and allay fears or hesitations of the general population on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He further urged local chief executives to get vaccinated as their group has moved up the A1 priority list of the government's national vaccination program. "Sa mga Local Chief Executives, since pinayagan na pong bakunahan sila, ako po ay nananawagan po sa inyo na magpabakuna na rin po kayo para po maging halimbawa at sundin po kayo ng ating mga kababayan na huwag pong katakutan ang bakuna," urged Go during an ambush interview right after he attended the launch of the 112th Malasakit Center at the Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital in Mariveles, Bataan. "Dapat po ay pagkatiwalaan po ang ating mga bakuna dahil kayo naman po ang namumuno ng local IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) sa inyong lugar. So, dapat po kayo ang mag-encourage sa ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna na rin po," he added. Aside from the LCEs, the Senator also urged frontline workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure they are well-protected. "Isinabak natin sila sa giyerang ito, sila po ang nakakaalam sa giyerang ito sa medical field, so, dapat po protektado ang ating mga frontliners," he said. "That's why I'm encouraging our frontliners to avail of the vaccines, kayo naman ang prayoridad. Dapat po mabakunahan ang 1.7 million na frontliners para protektado po sila. 'Wag kayong matakot sa bakuna, magpabakuna na kayo dahil protektado dapat kayo at kayo po ang nasa harapan ng giyerang ito," he added. Meanwhile, Go expressed his support for proposed measures geared towards boosting the government's pandemic response and help struggling sectors cope with the adverse effects of the crisis. He, however, stressed the need to also ensure that there are enough funds to properly implement such measures. "Ako po prayoridad ko ang Bayanihan 3... o kung ano po ang makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Ayuda po, sang ayon ako dyan," he said. "Ang katanungan lang naman dito, may pera ba ang gobyerno. So, binabalanse po ng ating executive department ang pera. Para po ito sa mga susunod pang buwan o taon kasi nakausap ko rin po ang ating finance managers na siguraduhing maglaan ng pondo para sa pagbili ng bakuna sa susunod na taon," he added. Go said that the government must also be conscious of its spending since additional funds may also be needed for the procurement of more vaccines as new variants continue to arise. "'Di pa natin nasisigurado kung ang dose ng bakuna na itinurok ngayon ay sapat na po 'yun na hindi na talaga tayo tatablan ng malubhang pagkakasakit dulot ng COVID-19," he said. "Malay natin, mayroong bagong variant na naman sa susunod na taon. Tapos nabakunahan tayo ng dalawang doses ngayon, eh, good for six months lang pala 'yung ating immunity, ang ating anti-bodies na dulot ng bakuna.. at kailangan pa nating magpabakuna ulit," explained the Senator. He advised concerned authorities to already prepare for the eventuality that the country would need to acquire more vaccines to address newer variants given the evolving nature of COVID-19. "Ngayon pa lang paghandaan na natin para hindi tayo mabigla. Maglaan na dapat ng pondo kasi hindi natin masabi kelan ito matatapos at kung kailanganin pa ng another shot of vaccines after a year kung may panibagong variant ng sakit na ito na umusbong," he explained. "Mas mabuti na po 'yung handa tayo at magkaroon ng pondo. Planuhin na po natin 'yung nasa dulo po, huwag 'yung ngayon lang. Importante po planuhin natin 'yung future natin dahil mahirap po hulaan o ma-predict po kung ano pa ang puwedeng magyari sa buhay natin dahil dito sa pandemyang ito. Sana po ay huwag tayong mabigla tulad noong nangyari sa atin noong nakaraang tao," he concluded.