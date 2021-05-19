On the Possible Sale of Government Properties to Fund Pandemic Response Efforts

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/05/19/on-the-possible-sale-of-government-properties-to-fund-pandemic-response-efforts/

While it is a mark of a true leader to consider any measure - no matter how extraordinary - to save us all, proper and prudent steps must be taken in consideration of the country's long-term survival, thus avoiding that future generations of Filipinos will be left with nothing.

There are a number of Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) with real estate and other assets, but receive subsidies from the national government year in and year out, mainly because they are mismanaged - if not being used as cash cows by unscrupulous officials.

An audit and inventory of all these assets should be conducted posthaste. The government should retain only those that generate revenue, and sell the rest.

It bears repeating that this is an extraordinary time that calls for extraordinary measures, for the survival of our people and the whole country.