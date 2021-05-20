Hontiveros: 'Brand agnostic' vaccine policy 'counterproductive', give incentives instead

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday warned against the 'brand agnostic' vaccine policy of the Department of Health (DOH), saying it is counterproductive and may further erode people's trust in the national vaccination program.

"Hindi natin mapapataas ang kumpiyansa ng ating mga kababayan kapag kaduda-duda ang ating mga polisiya. Senyales din ito na malaki ang pagkukulang ng DOH sa pagkumbinse sa mga tao na garantisadong ligtas at mabisa ang mga aprubadong bakuna, anuman ang brand name nito," she said.

The statement comes as the DOH urged local governments to refrain from announcing the brand of COVID-19 vaccines that they will roll-out supposedly to avoid overcrowding in several vaccination sites.

Hontiveros however stressed that keeping vaccine patients in the dark only creates unnecessary friction in the national vaccination program.

"We hope and expect the DOH will reconsider their policy decision. Respeto naman sa pasyente. Before being vaccinated, they need to be properly informed so they can make an appropriate decision and give informed consent. Gusto nating mabigyan ng kapanatagan ang ating mga kababayan at maproteksyunan ng agaran. Maiiwasan sana ang mga insidente ng overcrowding kung maayos ang impormasyong matatanggap nila," the senator said.

Instead, the senator reiterated that the DOH should strengthen its partnerships with local governments and barangays to expand its vaccine education program and give incentives for people who get vaccinated.

"Mga insentibo ang dapat na ialok sa publiko, gaya ng grocery packs o paid vacation leave, para maengganyo silang magpabakuna. Gawin nating positive ang vaccination experience nila. The government needs to do all it can to regain the public's trust. If not, we risk never reaching herd immunity," she concluded.