STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PASSING THE BILL AMENDING THE RETAIL TRADE LIBERALIZATION ACT OF 2000

Isang makabuluhang tagumpay para sa mga Pilipinong negosyante ang pagtatakda ng puhunan ng mga dayuhang retailers sa halagang $1M, at $500,000 per store. I am proud to have been able to articulate the position of our MSMEs from the period of interpellation until the amendment was won.

Compared to the original proposal, this rate provides more protection to our retailers. This more clearly puts Filipinos first.

Binibigyan nito ng malaking puwang ang napakaraming small enterprises, at maging mga medium enterprises, na makabangon at manumbalik sa dating sigla, lalo na ngayong may krisis pang-ekonomiya dahil sa COVID-19.

Sa pamamagitan ng bagong minimum capital investment na ito, umaasa ako na mga de-kalidad na kompanya ang mamumuhunan sa bansa at makapagbigay ng trabaho sa ating mamamayan.

Salamat sa aking mga kasamahan sa senado sa pagdinig sa mga pahayag ng ating mga manininda.

I would also like to applaud the Philippine Retailers Association for finding a middle ground that will ultimately benefit many of our retail operators. I am proud to raise my voice for and alongside them, as I also thank them for their service to our country especially in these times.