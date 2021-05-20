Press Release

May 20, 2021 Poe on West PH Sea: It is high time that the whole of government comes up with a clear and united stand on the West Philippine Sea issue. The convening of the National Security Council ASAP would be a timely intervention. We cannot be divided as a nation when we talk about our sovereignty. Protecting territorial integrity is so vital to a country's survival that we must not confuse it with friendship or utang na loob. This is the country's resources we are talking about. There shouldn't be any debate as to whether we should protect it or not. There is only one constitutional answer—we should. The only thing left for us to discuss now is how.