Statement of Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on the 4th anniversary of the Marawi Siege

On this day, four years ago, we bear witness to the destruction of Marawi City; the lost of innocent lives caught in the crossfire—a day that we wish that never happened but nonetheless forever etched in the pages of history.

As the current chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation, let me assure our countrymen, most especially the people of Marawi—hindi po kayo nalilimutan ng ating pamahalaan.

Let us all stand in solidarity with the people of Marawi and help them in our own little way to overcome the lingering nightmare of the siege that still haunts them today. Through our government's efforts, we continue to struggle and share their dreams of one day waking up to a new day full of hope and normalcy