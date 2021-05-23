De Lima says 4Ps can make lasting benefits for the poor, cites success story of beneficiary

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has maintained that the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) is capable of making tangible and lasting benefits in the lives of its beneficiaries, disproving apprehension that it would only make its recipients overly-reliant on government's cash grant.

De Lima, the principal sponsor and author of the 4Ps bill in the Senate, now a law, cited the story of Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilya ng Pantawid (SNPP) President Jeana Catacio, a 4Ps beneficiary who shared how 4Ps empowered her and fellow 4Ps beneficiaries to achieve the quality of lives they deserve during the Episode 5 of "Acronyms: Work from Prison" last May 18.

"Sa mga ganitong panahon ng krisis, nakikita natin ang halaga ng pagbibigay suporta at ayuda sa mga nangangailangan tulad ng 4Ps. Malinaw na hindi ito isang limos o dole out lang, kundi isang investment at pagbibigay ng kakayahan sa mga kapuspalad na dumadaan sa mahigpit na pagsubok dahil sa labis na kahirapan o matinding sakuna," De Lima said.

"Ang kuwento nga po ni Jeana ay isa lamang sa milyon-milyong kuwento ng tagumpay ng 4Ps. Taliwas ito sa sinasabi ng ilan na nagiging tamad ang mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps dahil nag-aabang lang ng mga benepisyo, dahil mas nagiging masigasig pa nga sila na makaahon sa kahirapan dulot ng pag-asang hatid ng programa," she added.

The 4Ps Act, which was signed last April 17, 2019, provides conditional cash grants to an estimated 4.4 million qualified indigent families for a maximum of seven years to improve their health, nutrition, and the education of their children aged 0-18.

De Lima sought the invaluable inputs from various local government units, 4Ps beneficiaries, and other groups, such as SNPP, to ensure the measure's successful signing into law.

According to Catacio, she and fellow beneficiaries of 4Ps have experienced bullying as some people accuse them of being "lazy" for depending on the program for financial support but the SNPP President stressed that 4Ps in fact empower them to strive harder to improve their lives.

"Marami pong komento regarding sa program na nagiging tamad, inaayudahan lang ng gobyerno. Lagi naming sinasabi na maging mabuting miyembro kami para maipakita sa ating kababayan na sinisikap po namin na maging mabuti at maayos na benepisyaryo ng programa para po hindi sayang ang tulong ng pamahalaan," Catacio said.

"Hindi rin yan makukuha ng beneficiary ang [financial support] kung sila ay tamad mag-aral, tamad magpa-checkup sa health center at tamad mag-attend ng monthly meeting na tinatawag na family development session.

"Kapag isa po diyan ay hindi namin nameet, tulad ng 85% attendance ng aming anak sa paaralan, ay hindi rin po namin makukuha ang grant sa education, at kung kami ay tamad magpa-checkup o umattend ng family development session, ay hindi rin po namin makukuha ang grant para sa health. Ipinagmamalaki ko po na karamihan sa anak ng 4Ps beneficiary ay mga honor students," she added.

Catacio said that as a beneficiary, she can vouch for 4Ps' effectivity in helping end the cycle of poverty.

"Ito po ay isang epektibong programa para sa mga mahihirap lalo na kung pag-uusapan po ay kalusugan at edukasyon ng aming mga anak. Syempre po ang sabi po natin ay ang edukasyon ay isa sa tuntungan para po makatawid sa kahirapan at maputol ang siklo ng kahirapan. Katulad ko po na nanggaling sa hirap, gusto ko po na makapagtapos ang aking anak para po sila ay hindi na maging mahirap na katulad ng pinagdaanan ko," she said.

Watch full Episode 5 of Acronyms: Work from Prison, here: https://bit.ly/3hMSloo