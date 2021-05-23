Press Release

May 23, 2021 113th Malasakit Center opens in San Pablo City, Laguna as Bong Go continues push for better health care access nationwide In demonstration of the government's clear commitment to expanding health care and making access to it more convenient and affordable manner, especially for poor and indigent patients, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally attended the launch of the country's 113th Malasakit Center at the San Pablo City General Hospital (SPCGH) in San Pablo City, Laguna on Thursday, May 20. The SPCGH is the 9th hospital in the CALABARZON region and second in the province to establish its own Malasakit Center, in addition to the Laguna Medical Center in Santa Cruz. "Alam niyo, sa 23 years na pagtatrabaho ko kay Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, nakita ko ang kahalagahan ng serbisyong pangkalusugan. Lalo na nung mayor pa siya, ang dami kong nakitang hindi residente ng Davao na pumupunta sa city hall para humingi ng tulong pampa-ospital. Doon ko nakita ang puso ng Pangulo para sa mga mahirap," Go began in a speech. "Ang sabi ng Commission on Audit, bawal daw gamitin 'yung pera ng Davao City sa hindi residente nito, kaya alam niyo, binato niya sa akin 'yung mga hospital bills. Sabi niya 'Bong, maghanap ka ng paraan. Kung tatanggi ako rito sa mga pasyente, hindi na ako uupo dito bilang mayor'," he continued. As Special Assistant to the President then, Go went on to pioneer the Malasakit Center program whose first branch opened at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City in 2018. The center brought together under one roof the agencies from which particularly poor and indigent patients may conveniently seek medical assistance, namely the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Upon winning a seat in the Senate, Go authored and sponsored the passage of a measure to institutionalize the program. President Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, in December 2019. "Wala nang dahilan para tanggihan natin ang ating mga pasyente. Target nito maging zero balance o mabawasan hanggang kaya ang babayaran ng ating mga kababayan. Pwede rin kayong lumapit sa representative ng DSWD dito kung kailangan niyo ng pangdagdag pambili ng gamot, pamasahe o pagkain," he explained. Continuing his speech, the Senator encouraged the public to continue being vigilant and cooperate with authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so the country can stay on the path towards recovery. He also urged them to get vaccinated in accordance with the prioritization order once given the opportunity, announcing that the government is preparing to open the vaccine program to the A4 priority group, which will cover millions of essential workers, as well as implement the program's succeeding phases to also cover indigents in the A5 category. "Pakiusap, 'wag tayo maging kumpiyansa. Magtulungan at maging displinado tayo. Konting tiis lang, alam namin na hirap na hirap na kayo. Hirap din kami ni Pangulo pero kayo ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa amin para magtrabaho pa. Gusto sana ni Pangulo bumisita dito para makita at marinig kayo pero kailangan rin niya sumunod sa mga protocols," said Go. "Huwag kayong matakot dahil patuloy ang pagbabakuna. Ang bakuna ang susi upang makabalik tayo sa normal nating pamumuhay. Wala man itong pilitan, intindihin natin na ito ang solusyon para ma-achieve natin ang herd immunity sa community level ngayong taon," he added. The Senator also vowed to do what he can to help the people of Laguna respond and recover from the impacts of the pandemic and to build back better towards a more resilient future. He was declared an adopted son of the CALABARZON region by the governors of Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Quezon and Rizal in a manifesto issued in February 2019. "Wala na kaming mahihiling pa dahil binigay na ng Panginoon ang lahat. Kami ay mga probinsyano lamang, isa akong Batangueño na Bisaya. Ang mga lolo at lola ko ay nag-migrate sa Mindanao mula sa Taga-Santo Tomas at Tanauan. Isa akong ordinaryong empleyado na ginawa ninyong senador, kaya ibabalik ko sa tao 'yung serbisyo para sa inyo," he promised. To show his appreciation for medical frontliners, Go's team handed out meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to 155 medical frontliners and 30 indigent patients after the ceremony. They also gave away new pairs of shoes and bicycles to selected frontliners so they can commute to work with ease. Others received computer tablets which their children can use for their blended learning activities while studying at home. Meanwhile, representatives from the DSWD also provided each beneficiary with financial assistance in a separate distribution. Concluding his message, the Senator expressed gratitude to various government officials for their efforts to ensure the residents of Laguna can easily access the health care services they need. Among those he thanked were Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of the President, Mayor Loreto Amante and Vice Mayor Justin Colago. Go also recognized Councilors Angelita Yang, Karla Adajar, Carmela Acebedo, Diosdado Biglete, Martin Adriano, Plaridel dela Cruz, Elsie Pavico, Buhay Espiritu, Napoleon Clatraba, and Dandi Medina; Liga ng Barangay President Ariston Amante; Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Liberty Pamela; and SPCGH Chief of Hospital Dr. James Lee Ho. Later that day, Go participated in a relief activity for over one thousand members of the local Tricycle Operators and Drivers' Association at the Don Manuel Rivera Memorial National High School in Pila. He also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new municipal hall building in the same town. To help facilitate the development of the city's health sector, the Senator has supported the funding for the construction of the Calamba City Hospital as well as the procurement of additional ambulances for Calamba City and Barangay Macabling, Santa Rosa City.