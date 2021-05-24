Press Release

May 24, 2021 IMEE: TURF WARS DELAYING SENATE NOD TO DOFIL Senator Imee Marcos said "territorial issues" among government agencies are delaying the Senate's approval of a new Cabinet-level department devoted to the concerns of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Marcos said an organizational chart of the proposed Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFil) shows that the current departments of labor and employment, foreign affairs, and social welfare and development were unwilling to give up attached agencies that can be consolidated to avoid redundant positions, reduce government costs, and cut the time, effort and expense of OFWs in availing of government assistance. "We hear the clamor of our OFWs who are hoping for a one-stop shop, not a merry-go-round of redundant offices in various departments and agencies," Marcos said. "There's a turf war going on, involving mandates and budgets. Senators on both sides of the political fence are willing to approve what President Duterte has certified as urgent, but the DOLE, DFA, and DSWD must be willing to let go of certain attached agencies," Marcos explained. Among the agencies that can be consolidated into DOFil, Marcos named the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Labor Affairs Bureau under DOLE; the Office of Migrant Workers' Affairs and Commission on Filipinos Overseas under DFA; the International Social Services Office under DSWD; and the Office of Muslim Affairs under the Office of the President. "Consolidation means savings that can solve the lack of funding for an honest-to-goodness OFW repatriation program," Marcos pointed out. If establishing DOFil continues to be problematic, Marcos said the POEA can instead be expanded into a National Overseas Employment Authority (NOEA). "The NOEA will be a less costly option for the government while preserving the institutional knowledge and memory of the POEA - itself a consolidation of the Overseas Employment Development Board, National Seamen Board, and Bureau of Employment Services," Marcos explained. "Upgrading the POEA would be more feasible and prudent if the Covid-19 pandemic endures and the country needs to spend more on health and social protection programs," Marcos added. —————————————————————————— (Tagalog version) IMEE: DOFIL, NAAANTALA DAHIL SA AGAWAN NG AHENSYA Dismayadong inihayag ni Senador Imee Marcos na "isyu ng teritoryo" sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno ang nagpapatagal sa pag-apruba ng Senado sa panibagong departamentong tutugon sa mga hinaing ng mga overseas Filipio workers (OFWs). Sinabi ni Marcos na ipinakikita sa organizational chart ng panukalang Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFil) na ayaw bitawan ng mga departamento ng labor and employment, foreign affairs, at social welfare and development ang ilan nilang ahensya na pwede naman i-consolidate o pagsamahin para matapyas ang pare-parehong opisina at posisyon, mabawasan ang gastos ng gobyerno, at mapadali ang kailangan lakarin ng mga OFWs. "Ang panawagan ng ating mga OFW ay isang one-stop shop, hindi isang merry-go-round ng dumodobleng mga opisina sa iba't-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno," diin ni Marcos. "May nangyayaring angkinan ng teritoryo, dahil sa mandato at badyet. Payag naman ang mga senador sa magkabilang bakod na aprubahan ang pinamamadali ni Presidente Duterte, ngunit kailangang bitawan ng DOLE, DFA, at DSWD ang ilan nilang mga ahensya," paliwanag ni Marcos. Kabilang sa mga ahensya na pwedeng ipagsama-sama sa ilalim ng DOFil, binanggit ni Senadora Marcos ang Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration (OWWA), at Labor Affairs Bureau ng DOLE; Office of Migrant Workers' Affairs at Commission on Filipinos Overseas ng DFA; International Social Services Office ng DSWD; at Office of Muslim Affairs ng Office of the President. "Napakalaki ang matitipid kung ipagsma-sama ang mga ahensyang ito, lalo na para mapondohan na ang isang maayos na OFW repatriation program," paliwanag ni Marcos. Kung maging problemado pa rin ang pagtatatag ng DOFil, sinabi ni Marcos na pwede namang palawakin na lamang ang POEA para maging National Overseas Employment Authority (NOEA). "Hindi kasing bigat sa badyet ng gobyerno ang NOEA habang mapapanatili nito ang kaalaman at mahaba nang karanasan ng POEA - na isa rin namang ahensya na pinagsama ang Overseas Employment Development Board, National Seamen Board, at Bureau of Employment Services," sinabi ni Marcos. "Mainam din na palawakin na lamang ang POEA, kung tatagal pa itong pandemya at kakailanganin ng gobyerno na mas pondohan ang mga programa para sa kalusugan at ayuda," dagdag ni Marcos.