Press Release

May 25, 2021 Hontiveros warns of increasing Chinese incursion once 100% foreign ownership is allowed in the PH Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday said that amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA), which will allow 100% foreign ownership of public utilities, will make way for China to own crucial infrastructure in the Philippines. She warns China may use this as leverage against the Philippines when it comes to disputes in the West Philippine Sea. "Hindi na nga tumitigil ang Tsina sa pag-aarangkada sa West Philippine Sea, tapos bibigyan pa natin siya ng daan para bilhin ang mga imprastaktura sa loob mismo ng ating bansa? Kinukuha na ang ating mga likas-yaman sa ating karagatan, huwag naman nating hayaang pati sariling industriya natin sa lupa China narin ang naghahari-harian. Ano na ang matitira sa Pilipinas?" Hontiveros asked. In the proposed amendments to the PSA, the sectors to be opened up to 100% foreign ownership include telecommunications and transportation. Hontiveros, who voted No to the approval of China-owned Dito Telco's franchise, has stated that improving services in our country should not come at the expense of national security. "We have vital national security interests that should never be compromised. Sa panahon pang tinataboy ang ating mga mangingisda sa ating mga teritoryo, paano tayo makakasiguro na hindi rin itataboy ng Tsina ang mga Pilipinong manggagawa sa mga industriyang gusto niyang pasukan? We should heighten restrictions on foreign ownership as China's encroachment in the WPS escalates; not make it easier for her to establish a stronghold in our own land," Hontiveros said. The senator also said that there are still unresolved national security concerns on existing public utilities in which China has a 40% stake, such as our main power grid system, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), as well as our third telco, Dito Telecommunity. In 2019, Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 223 to conduct an investigation and a national security audit of the operations and facilities of the NGCP. That same year, the senator also filed Senate Resolution 137 to investigate the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) deal with Dito, which allows the telco to build facilities in the AFP's camps and stations. "Hindi pa napanatag ang loob natin sa mga pangambang dulot ng Dito at NGCP. Tapos bubuksan pa natin ang ibang industriya para sa panibagong banta na dala ng Tsina? If we open up our transport sector, for example, does this mean that the so-called Chinese maritime militia can apply for licenses or permits to operate in our domestic waters? 