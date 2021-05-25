Press Release

May 25, 2021 Co-author Sen. Grace Poe's manifestation transcript re Foundling Recognition Act Mr. President, this is really heartwarming. First, I would like to thank the sponsor and author, Senator Risa, for filing this bill. I really appreciate it, especially with what I've gone through. Many asked what I felt about running for the Presidency in 2016 and losing; and I say that there are many different reasons why we do things in life. And we don't necessarily feel a loss if we don't achieve them because there are other things that we've achieved through them. And I think by having run for President, this issue on foundlings was discussed and as much as possible there was clarity given to it with the Supreme Court decision, although it is important to clarify even more with a law. And this is important not just to me but also to hundreds of foundlings who may still encounter some difficulties, not just running for public office but even serving as lawyers, doctors, teachers because they will have to be a natural-born Filipino citizen. So I would like to thank the following colleagues that I have here and also in the past Congress: our Senate President Tito Sotto, Senator Villar, Sen. Pia Cayetano who was somehow a tie breaker, former Sen. Loren Legarda who will hopefully join us soon, former Sen. Bam Aquino, as well, who hopefully will join us again. All of you had helped me continue this privilege of being able to serve in the Senate. If not for your vote, if one of you didn't vote to support this, I wouldn't be here today. So to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. I will never forget it.