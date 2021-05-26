Press Release

May 26, 2021 "MORE THAN A GIG"

HONTIVEROS SEEKS PROBE ON LABOR CONDITIONS OF FREELANCERS, DELIVERY RIDERS Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution calling for an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the working conditions in the so-called "gig-economy" or temporary or part-time employment. The senator hopes to address reports of unfair working conditions among delivery riders, motorcycle taxi riders, Grab car drivers, and other freelancers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Proposed Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 732 seeks to probe into the employment benefits and other forms of social protection of workers in the emerging gig economy. "Kaakibat ng tumataas na demand sa part-time at temporary jobs ay ang paglaganap ng kawalan o kakulangan ng benepisyo. There are also countless reports of unstable working conditions. Ang iba sa kanila, hindi rin itinuturing na empleyado. As lawmakers, we should look into these and craft measures that will better protect our gig economy workers," Hontiveros said. The resolution defined gig economy as new technology-enabled forms of work, often temporary and flexible, utilized by companies that rely primarily on independent contractors and freelancers. While the country ranked 6th in the world as the fastest-growing market for the gig economy, workers have been sounding the alarm on the lack of stability, low pay, limited opportunity in the sector, and technology replacing many of the routine jobs for workers. One of the major issues the resolution seeks to tackle is the practice of classifying gig economy workers as independent contractors, and not employees. Hence, they are currently not entitled to healthcare benefits, 13th month pay, retirement pay, leave credits, days-off, and other forms of basic labor rights found in the Labor Code. "Without laws that regulate and define the rights of our gig economy workers, they will certainly be exposed to abuse and exploitation. Huwag nating hayaan na walang mananagot sakaling may mangyari sa ating mga delivery riders, motorcycle taxi riders, grab car drivers, o freelancers. Hindi dapat mangyari na ang lifeline ng rumaraket nating mga kababayan ay hindi pala makakapagsalba sa kanila in the long run," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros emphasized that through the resolution, policymakers are also urged to break out of the contractor-employee binary and create a permanent social safety net that would cover all types of workers. "Our employment landscape is evolving and so should our laws be. With the rapidly expanding gig economy, Congress must plan and think more broadly about delinking healthcare, unemployment insurance, and other vital benefits from specific forms of employment. No one should be left out, dapat all kasama sa new normal na may sapat na proteksyon at dignidad sa hanapbuhay, ano man ang kanyang employment status," Hontiveros concluded. ##### HONTIVEROS, PINASISILIP ANG KALAGAYAN SA TRABAHO NG FREELANCERS, DELIVERY RIDERS Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang estado at kalagayan sa trabaho ng mga manggagawa sa tinaguriang 'gig economy'. Sa pamamagitan ng Proposed Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 732 na inihain ni Hontiveros, umaasa siyang matutugunan ang mga ulat ng unfair working practices na nararanasan ng delivery riders, motorcycle taxi riders, Grab car drivers at iba pang freelancers sa gitna ng pandemya. "Kaakibat ng tumataas na demand sa part-time at temporary jobs ay ang paglaganap ng kawalan o kakulangan sa kanilang benepisyo. There are also countless reports of unstable working conditions. Ang iba sa kanila, hindi rin itinuturing na empleyado. As lawmakers, we should look into these and craft measures that will better protect our gig economy workers," ani Hontiveros. Ang gig economy ay mga uri ng trabahong nakadepende sa teknolohiya at ginagamit ng mga kumpanya na umaasa sa mga independent contractors at freelancers. Kadalasan ang mga trabaho rito ay part-time o pansamantala lang. Sa kabila ng pagiging ika-anim ng Pilipinas sa mga bansang mabilis ang paglago ng merkado para sa gig economy workers, naaalarma naman ang mga manggagawa sa kakulangan ng seguridad sa trabaho, mababang sweldo, limitadong oportunidad sa sektor, at mga empleyado na pinalitan ng makina at teknolohiya. Isa sa mga isyu na layong tugunan ng resolusyon ay ang di makatwirang pagtrato sa mga gig economy workers bilang independent contractors at hindi mga empleyado. Dahil dito, hindi sila kabilang sa mga manggagawang may healthcare benefits, 13th month pay, retirement pay, leave credits, days-off, at iba pang mga uri ng basic labor rights sa ilalim Labor Code. "Without laws that regulate and define the rights of our gig economy workers, they will certainly be exposed to abuse and exploitation. Huwag nating hayaan na walang mananagot sakaling may mangyari sa ating mga delivery riders, motorcycle taxi riders, grab car drivers, o freelancers. Hindi dapat mangyari na ang lifeline ng rumaraket nating mga kababayan ay hindi pala makakapagsalba sa kanila in the long run," ayon sa Senador. Binigyang-diin ni Hontiveros na sa pamamagitan ng resolusyon ay hinihimok din ang mga mambabatas na lumikha ng permanenteng social safety nets para sa lahat ng uri ng mga manggagawa. "Our employment landscape is evolving and so should our laws be. Sa mabilis na paglaki ng gig economy, dapat planuhin ng Kongreso kung paano kakalasin ang pagkakatali ng mga benepisyo sa piling uri lang ng trabaho. Walang maiiwan, dapat all kasama sa new normal na may sapat na proteksyon at dignidad sa hanapbuhay, ano man ang kanyang employment status," pagtatapos niya. *Please see attached Senate Resolution No. 732