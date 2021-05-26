Press Release

May 26, 2021 Hontiveros to DICT: Monitor complaints about DITO, forfeit billion-peso bond if company fails to deliver Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called on the Department of Information Communication and Technology (DICT) to demand China-owned Dito Telecommunity Corporation to step up its services, after reports of consumer complaints about the telco's "poor services." The senator said that the agency should forfeit the P25.7 billion performance bond if Dito fails to deliver on its promises. "Noong una, ayon sa Dito, gaganda daw ang kompetisyon dahil magkakaroon ng ikatlong telco. Mayroon pa silang sinasabing 'near-Singapore' daw na internet speeds. Nasaang banda na yan ngayon? Sa dami ng reklamo tungkol sa kanila ngayon, parang mas nabigyan lang ng sakit ng ulo ang mga Pilipino," Hontiveros said. The senator cited reports about netizens flooding Dito's social media page with negative reviews, after the telco announced its pop-up shops around Metro Manila. The comments largely revolved around intermittent signal, incompatibility of SIM cards with many mobile phones, and slow internet connection, among others. Hontiveros reiterated that Dito committed to deliver 27 megabits per second internet speed within the first year of operations. The telco also pledged to provide 55 Mbps of internet speed that could reach 84% of the population within five years. President Rodrigo Duterte also recently signed a 25-year franchise for Dito. "Dapat i-monitor ito ng DICT at igiit sa Dito na ayusin kaagad ang kanilang serbisyo. Masyado naman yata silang pinagbibigyan. If it cannot step up, the government can very well claim the billions of pesos in performance bond when we want. That money may be better off used for our health and economic needs in this pandemic," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros earlier voted No to the approval of Dito Telco's franchise. The senator had said that having a telco that is partly owned by the Chinese state is against our national interests, especially since China, a rival claimant in the West Philippine Sea, has proven time and again that she will use any leverage she has to her advantage. "Bawal nang magpalusot ang Dito. Simulan na nilang patunayan na mapapakinabangan ng mga Pilipino ang serbisyo nila. Lugi na nga tayo sa West Philippine Sea, lugi pa tayo sa internet," Hontiveros concluded. ##### Hontiveros sa DICT: I-monitor ang mga reklamo sa DITO, ipawalang-bisa ang bilyong-pisong kasunduan kung hindi aayusin ang serbisyo Nanawagan si Senator Risa Hontiveros sa Department of Information Communication and Technology (DICT) na piliting mag-step up ang Dito Telecommunity Corporation na pagmamay-ari ng China. Sinabi niya ito matapos maiulat ang mga reklamo ng mga customer dahil sa hindi magandang serbisyo ng Dito. Ayon sa senador, dapat ding ipawalang-bisa ng ahensya ang P25.7-bilyong performance bond kung hindi makatupad ang Dito sa pangako nitong mas maayos at mabilis na serbisyo. "Noong una, ayon sa Dito, gaganda raw ang kompetisyon dahil magkakaroon ng ikatlong telco. Mayroon pa silang sinasabing 'near-Singapore' daw na internet speeds. Nasaang banda na yan ngayon? Sa dami ng reklamo sa kanila ngayon, parang mas nabigyan lang ng sakit ng ulo ang mga Pilipino," sabi ni Hontiveros. Binanggit ng senador ang report na binaha ng negative reviews ang social media page ng Dito noong nag-anunsyo ito na magkakaroon ng pop-up shops sa Metro Manila. Ilan sa mga komento ng netizens ang pawala-wala raw na signal, SIM cards na hindi compatible sa maraming cellphone, at mabagal na internet. Inulit ni Hontiveros na nag-commit ang Dito na magbigay ng 27 megabits per second na internet speed sa loob ng isang taon ng operasyon nito. Nangako rin ang telco na maabot ng 55 Mbps na internet speed ang 84% ng populasyon ng bansa sa loob ng limang taon. Binigyan na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng 25-year franchise ang Dito. "Dapat i-monitor ito ng DICT at igiit sa Dito na ayusin kaagad ang kanilang serbisyo. Masyado naman yata silang pinagbibigyan. If it cannot step up, the government can very well claim the billions of pesos in performance bond when we want. Ang perang iyan ay mapapakinabangan pa sa health and economic needs ngayong pandemya," sabi ni Hontiveros. Matatandaang bumoto si Hontiveros salungat sa pag-apruba ng prangkisa ng Dito telco. Dati na ring inihayag ng senador na ang pagkakaroon ng telco na bahagyang pagmamay-ari ng Chinese State ay labag sa ating pambansang interes, lalo na at agresibong nanghihimasok ang Tsina sa mga teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea. "Bawal nang magpalusot ang Dito. Simulan na nilang patunayan na mapapakinabangan nga ng mga Pilipino ang serbisyo nila. Lugi na nga tayo sa West Philippine Sea, lugi pa tayo sa internet," pagtatapos ng Senador. #####