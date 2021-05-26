Press Release

May 26, 2021 IMEE: CLOCK IS TICKING TO PUT SAFE 2022 ELECTION MEASURES IN PLACE Some 23 million eligible voters are at risk of being disenfranchised in the May 2022 elections if a bill allowing vulnerable citizens to vote early is not passed soon, Senator Imee Marcos has warned. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on electoral reforms and people's participation, cited the country's 2021 population statistics projection of some 9.8 million senior citizens, 9.2 million indigenous peoples (IPs), 2.2 million pregnant women, and 1.7 million recorded persons with disability (PWDs) that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) must provide with alternative arrangements to cast their votes. "This is no small deprivation amid pandemic restrictions and fears that will affect the ability and willingness of these vulnerable groups to go out and vote. Not to mention the teachers, poll watchers, AFP and PNP personnel, and even members of the media who will be full-time at work on election day," Marcos said. Marcos has proposed to expand Senate Bill 1104 which she filed in 2019, to now include more groups eligible for early voting. Marcos stressed that the Comelec is pressed for time to adopt new election measures amid a pervading health crisis, including more accessible polling precincts for the elderly, pregnant, and disabled; transportation for IPs living in remote mountainous areas; and new outdoor voting venues that comply with pandemic-related restrictions. "Preserving health and safety calls for alternatives to the usual cramped classrooms. We can prevent the spread of infection by using stadiums, auditoriums, multi-purpose halls, even covered elevated parking lots in malls," Marcos said. "So many issues need to be resolved by Comelec less than six months to the filing of candidacy in October. Let's provide the budget to put the necessary measures and manpower in place, and soon," Marcos said, citing that the work shift of teachers alone may need to be doubled. If Marcos's bill is approved, voters eligible for early voting can cast their ballots two to 30 calendar days before the election date set for the general public. Marcos also said that mail-in voting should be piloted even on a small scale, since the Philippine Postal Corporation has said it can do so with the recent upgrade of its computer system. (Tagalog version) IMEE: MGA PAGHAHANDA SA LIGTAS NA ELEKSYON SA 2022, AGAD NANG IKASA Nagbabala si Senador Imee Marcos na 23 milyong mga lehitimong botante ang malalagay sa peligrong hindi makaboto sa May 2022 elections kung hindi agad maipapasa ang panukalang batas para sa mas maagang pagboto. Tinukoy ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on electoral reforms and people's participation, ang kasalukuyang population statistics projection na nasa 9.8 million na mga senior citizen, 9.2 million indegenous peoples (IPs), 2.2 million na mga buntis, at nasa 1.7 million na persons with disability (PWDs) na dapat gawan ng alternatibong paraan sa kanilang pagboto. "Hindi ito isang maliit na bagay lang sa gitna ng mga restriksyon ngayong may pandemya at takot ng nasabing mga sektor na lumabas at bumoto. Hindi pa kasali ang mga guro, mga pollwatchers, AFP at PNP personnel, gayundin ang mga miyembro ng media na magiging full-time ang trabaho sa mismong araw ng eleksyon," ani Marcos. Kaya naman tinutulak ni Marcos ang panukalang palawakin ang Senate Bill 1104 na inihain niya noong 2019, para maisama na ang mas maraming grupo na maagang makaboto. Giit ni Marcos, dapat magpatupad ang Comelec ng mga bagong patakaran sa gitna ng mga hindi maiiwasang krisis sa kalusugan, kabilang ang paglalaan ng polling precincts na madaling puntahan ng mga matatanda, mga buntis at mga may kapansanan; masasakyan para sa mga IPs na nakatira sa malalayong kabundukan; at ang mga bagong 'outdoor voting venue' na makasusunod sa mga restriksyon sa pandemya. "Para matiyak na di malalagay sa peligro ang kalusugan at kaligtasan ng mga botante, dapat may alternatibong lugar ng botohan kaysa nakasanayang mga silid-aralan. Maiiwasang kumalat ang impeksyon sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng mga stadium, auditorium, multi-purpose hall, maging mga covered elevated na mga parking lot sa mga mall," diin ni Marcos. "Maraming isyu ang dapat lutasin ng Comelec gayong anim na buwan na lang ang natitira sa paghahain ng kandidatura sa Oktubre. Agad tayong maglaan ng badyet para maikasa ang mga kaukulang paghahanda at mga tauhan sa eleksyon," ani Marcos, na tumukoy sa posibleng pagdoble ng workshift ng mga guro. Kapag naaprubahan ang Marcos bill, ang mga lehitimong botante para sa early voting ay pwede nang bumoto simula "dalawa hanggang 30 calendar days" bago ang itinakdang petsa ng eleksyon para sa lahat.