Press Release

May 27, 2021 Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

Manifestation For Third Reading Vote: Senate Bill 2209 Mr. President, I commend the good senator Risa Hontiveros, distinguished chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, for defending and safeguarding the rights of our children, with Senate Bill No. 2209. We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about so many unforeseen changes in our circumstances. One of these changes is the shift to cyberspace for many of our interactions. For our children, this has meant online classes and engagements. While the cyberspace has its benefits, it also has its harms, including the crimes of online sexual abuse and exploitation, not just of grown adults, but also of our beloved children, Mr. President. With this, I could not be prouder and more grateful to be a part of this august body, of this esteemed chamber. In the face of the threat of online abuse, we have responded well, with the passage of Senate Bill No. 2209, thereby effectively strengthening the protection of our children. Thank you, Senator Risa Hontiveros, for your relentless efforts in ensuring the safety of our children. With a pandemic that threatens our health and our security at the same time, we respond with a piece of legislation that clearly tells the world we have our priorities straight: hindi natin pababayaan ang ating kabataan, ang ating mga anak. Thank you, Mr. President.