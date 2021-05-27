Press Release

May 27, 2021 Sen. Leila M. de Lima's reactions/tweets re: PNP opening drug war records to DOJ-led inter-agency panel and on Mr. Duterte's possible VP run in 2022 The openness of the current PNP leadership in sharing their drug war records is a good sign. Let's see how far the DOJ-led inter-agency panel would be willing to go to uncover the plain, unvarnished truth, and determine ultimate accountability for the EJKs. Hindi pwedeng tingi-tingi lang. Yung buong katotohanan dapat. Bakit naging lantaran at talamak ang pagpatay? Sino ang nag-udyok? https://twitter.com/SenLeiladeLima/status/1397843249142718466 *** Here they go again. Kunwari, it's "destiny" or if the "clamor" is "strong", blah blah blah. But we're no fools to not see that it's exactly what they're cooking now -- a Duterte-Duterte or Go-Duterte tandem for 2022. Resist we must! https://twitter.com/SenLeiladeLima/status/1397850792996966401