Press Release

May 27, 2021 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the passage of 3rd and Final Reading the Special Protections against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Law (Anti-OSAEC law) Now and more than ever, we need to take back cyberspace and make it safe for our children. It is my personal belief that every child deserves a childhood in its fullest form, free from any form of violence and harassment. I, myself, am a parent. In fact, many of us here are parents. I do not think anyone can disagree that this fight against sexual abuse and exploitation of children is personal to us all.