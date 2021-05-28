SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

PRESS STATEMENT OF RA11549

(PNP, BFP, BJMP and BuCor Height Equality Act)

NAGPAPASALAMAT po tayo kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa kanyang pag-aproba sa panukalang batas na ibinababa ang minimum height requirement para sa mga aplikante ng PNP, BFP, BJMP at BuCor.

Sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11549 na nilagdaan ni Pangulong Duterte, binabaan na ang height requirement para sa mga nagnanais mag-apply sa PNP, BFP, BJMP, at BuCor. From the previous height restrictions of 5 feet 4 inches for males and 5 feet and 2 inches for females, it is now lowered to 5 feet 2 inches, and 5 feet, respectively.

The law, in the spirit of equity, also grants the automatic waiver of the height requirement for members of cultural minorities and Indigenous Peoples. These provisions are more welcoming and more accommodating to our vertically challenged countrymen who may not be blessed with height, but will stand tall to serve their people.

Let me assure all Filipinos that this law only lowered the height requirement and not the competence. Every new applicant benefiting from this law shall still be subjected to the highest standards required to be a member of the PNP, BFP, BJMP, and BuCor. The highest degree of patriotism and honor shall still be expected of them.

Naniniwala tayo na ang mga batas ay nililikha para sa ikabubuti ng pamumuhay ng nakararami; pero higit sa lahat, para mapangalagaan ang mga "maliliit"---figuratively, and in this case, literally.

Welcome, fellow civil servants! Let's take our passion for service into greater heights!