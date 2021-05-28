On Raffles and Other Creative Incentives for Vaccination

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/05/28/on-raffles-and-other-creative-incentives-for-vaccination/

We should use all legal - and creative - means possible to have every Filipino vaccinated.

A chance at winning in the lottery and other creative incentives to attract more Filipinos to get themselves vaccinated - these are good moves by the government, both national and local, and even the private sector, to attain herd immunity at the soonest possible time.

This is not only for our people's healthy well-being, but also for making our economy vibrant again- and ultimately get our pre-pandemic normal lives back again.