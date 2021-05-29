Press Release

May 29, 2021 115th Malasakit Center opens in Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila City as Bong Go continues efforts to address need for better access to health care for poor Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go hailed the launch of two more Malasakit Centers in the country to provide better access to health care particularly for poor and indigent Filipinos. In his speech as guest speaker during the launching of the 115th Malasakit Center at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila City on Friday, May 28, Go underscored the importance of health care access in ensuring the well-being and health of community especially amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. There are currently 116 Malasakit Centers nationwide. This is the 21st Malasakit Center opened in Metro Manila and the second in Manila City, in addition to the Philippine General Hospital. A third center in Manila and 116th nationwide was launched at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in the same city later that day. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go observed the challenges confronting poor Filipinos who are more likely to delay receiving treatment due to costs while their illnesses and conditions worsen. "Noong unang panahon, kailangan pang pumipila ng mga pasyente sa city hall at sa opisina ng iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para makahingi ng tulong. Ubos na pamasahe, ubos pa ang panahon nila. Sabi ko, bakit ba natin pinapahirapan ang kapwa nating Pilipino? Eh pera niyo naman 'yan. Dapat ibalik natin 'yan sa mabilis at maayos na serbisyo," started Go. "Ngayon, naisabatas na natin ang Malasakit Center. Nasa loob na ng ospital ang mga ahensya na tutulong para maging zero balance ang billing ng mga pasyente. Para ito sa mga poor at indigent na pasyente para wala na silang babayaran," he explained. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop for the medical assistance programs offered by the national government, specifically the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The program is institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 which the Senator primarily authored and sponsored and was later signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2019. To further improve access, Go also stressed the need to address other important barriers, such as the lack of healthcare facilities in rural areas which prevent patients from receiving care in a timely and appropriate manner. He pledged to continue to push for measures that enhance the capacities and capabilities of the public health system amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "Ngayon sa Senado, patuloy kong pinaglalaban ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Ginisa talaga ako sa mga batas para sa upgrading ng ating mga lokal na ospital pero hindi ako titigil dahil kailangan ito ng mga kapatid natin sa probinsya," continued Go. "Our goal is to make life comfortable for our fellow Filipinos. Isipin mo, may mga ospital na may 400 percent na occupancy rate! That's an average of four patients per bed. Paano gagaling ang mga pasyente natin eh dapat social distancing nga? Ganyan ang realidad ng ating mga ospital kahit nung wala pang COVID," he added. On this note, the Senator expressed his sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the frontline medical workers in attendance who are working with dedication and selflessness to save lives and fight the pandemic. He offered his assistance to the hospital so they can continue to expand and take care of the poor and vulnerable in their community. "Ginagawa na daw ang bago niyong ospital. Gusto kong tumulong para mapabilis ito. Kung may magagawa pa ako para sa inyo, magsabi lang kayo at tutulungan ko kayo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Isa lang pakiusap ko, huwag niyo pabayaan ang mga mahihirap natin na kababayan, lalong-lalo na 'yung mga wala ng matakbuhan ," said Go. After the ceremony, representatives from the DSWD provided financial assistance to a total of 1,800 medical frontliners and 290 indigent patients. Go's team also provided each beneficiary with meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields. Furthermore, selected frontliners were given new shoes while some were provided bicycles for their daily commuting needs. Others received computer tablets to help their children better participate in their classes under the blended learning set-up. The Senator went on to recognize various officials for their untiring service amid the challenges of the pandemic. Among those present during the activity were Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, DOH Undersecretary Roger Tong-an, Assistant Secretary Girlie Veloso of the Office of President, DOH Asec. Charade Grande, 3rd District Representative John Marvin Nieto, and Medical Center Chief Dr. Esmeraldo Ilem. To support the development of Manila City, Go has supported the funding of various infrastructure projects. These include the structural improvement of public buildings and construction of evacuation centers near the Department of Justice compound, and the construction of various multipurpose buildings. "Magseserbisyo ako sa mga Pilipino kahit saan man sila sa mundo para tugunan ang kanilang mga suliranin, pakinggan ang kanilang mga hinaing, at mag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng kanilang pagdadalamhati. Walang tigil po ang serbisyo namin lalo na para sa kapakanan ng mahihirap nating mga kababayan," Go said.