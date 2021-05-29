PINUNO BILL PROPOSES TO AMEND "GO NEGOSYO ACT" BY EMPOWERING NEGOSYO CENTERS TO ACT AS RURAL EXPORT CENTERS

Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10644 known as the "Go Negosyo Act," and expand the scope of services provided by Negosyo Centers by empowering them to act as Rural Export Centers.

In the current law, the services provided in these Negosyo Centers (NC) are assistance in starting and registering a business, processing of documents, financing, and marketing through the One Town One Product (OTOP) program. These Negosyo Centers totalling 1,158 based on the 2021 NC director, are testaments to the vital role of government in helping MSMEs in starting up and eventually scaling up their business.

To capitalize on the institutionalized and widespread presence of Negosyo Centers, Senator Lapid pushes to empower the NC to act as Rural Export Centers. The motivation for this is two-fold:

1. Rural businesses are often located far away from trading and commercial centers and major transportation hubs such as international airports and seaports; and

2. Because of their location, rural businesses face higher barriers to accessing international markets and exporting their products or services.

"Patunay ang napakaraming Negosyo Centers sa buong bansa, sa tagumpay ng batas na Go Negosyo Act. Naisip natin na magandang mas palakasin pa ang mga Negosyo Centers at gawin na rin silang Rural Export Centers para mas matulungan pa ang mga mga kababayan nating may maliliit na negosyo na nasa mga malalayo at liblib na lugar. Oras na maging Rural Export Centers ang mga NC, malaki ang magiging pakinabang ng mga negosyante nating kababayan sa mga market research, strategic planning, and other support services na kayang ibigay sa kanila para lalo pang mapalakas ang kanilang laban sa merkado.," Pinuno explained.

Under the proposed measure, Negosyo Centers situated outside highly urbanized cities and metropolitan areas will be designated as Rural Export Centers by the MSMED Council and will be tasked to provide information and resources to rural businesses related to the marketing and exporting of their products or services to international markets.

The menu of services that these Rural Export Centers can provide are:

- in-depth, customized and actionable market research services

- strategic planning and export support services

- inclusion of rural business in trade shows and trade missions

- act as one-stop shops for rural businesses to communicate and make contact with relevant government agencies and institutions

"Sa loob ng aking panukalang batas, layunin ko rin na bumuo ang MSMED Council ng isang website na syang maglalaman ng mga magagandang ehemplo o best practices sa iba't-ibang negosyo na magsisilbing inspirasyon sa ating mga kababayang negosyante, lalo na 'yung mga nagsisimula pa lamang. Maganda ring magamit ang nasabing website para magpromote ng iba't-ibang negosyo. Hangad ko na mapagtagumpayan ng bawat Pilipino ang negosyong napili nilang simulan, gaano man kaliit o kalaki ito kaya gagawin ko ang aking makakaya para matulungan sila sa pamamagitan ng mga panukalang magpapalakas pa lalo sa kanila," Pinuno said.