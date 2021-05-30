Press Release

May 30, 2021 Dela Rosa credits OFW groups' help in crafting the dep't of overseas Filipinos proposed measure SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has expressed gratitude to groups of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) for their contribution in crafting the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DMWOF) proposed measure. In his co-sponsorship speech for Senate Bill No. 2234 (SBN 2234), which seeks to create the DMWOF, Dela Rosa said he had consulted with several OFW groups to find ways in addressing the grievances of Filipino workers abroad through the creation of a new department. Some of the groups that the Mindanaoan senator had met with were the Bantay at Kasangga ng OFW, Advocates & Keepers Organization of OFW, Batangueño ng Saudi Arabia, Horsegate Defender &Trumpet Blowers, OFW Council of Leaders, United Filipino Global, OFW-Reintegration And Development, Incorporated, and Values Formation Council Philippines International, Incorporated. "Sa ating mga OFW at OFW groups, maraming salamat po sa inyong oras na inilaan para tulungan ang Senado sa pagbalangkas ng panukalang batas na ito," Dela Rosa said. SBN 2234, under Committee Report No. 264 sponsored by Senator Joel Villanueva last May 25, is the consolidated bill for several similar proposals in the Senate, including Dela Rosa's Senate Bill No. 2110, which had sought for the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipinos. "It has always been one of my advocacies to help craft the most comprehensive and extensive policies and programs that will protect the rights and promote the welfare of our kababayans abroad," he said. He said the creation of a single department (DMWOF) solely devoted to promoting the welfare and instituting a higher standard of safety of all overseas Filipinos will indeed harmonize and integrate the functions of the various agencies and offices that will make the delivery of services more accessible and available.