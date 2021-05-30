Press Release

May 30, 2021 De Lima praises netizens for coming to aid of injured dog Senator Leila M. de Lima has admired several netizens for showing their unconditional love for animals by voluntarily extending help to support the medical needs of an injured dog who was hit on the head by a still unidentified person. De Lima, an animal lover who owns dogs of different breeds, said the concern of netizens for the dog named Brython, owned by a certain Ruffa Mae Rellon, helped save the life and ease the suffering of the canine. "Nakakabahala ang kalagayan ni Brython at marahil ay dati niya pang iniinda ang sakit. It is heartwarming to see people show selfless love for animals, particularly for dogs who are considered man's best friend, by promptly and voluntarily taking steps to help him get urgent medical attention," she said. "As I pray for Brython's full recovery, I hope that no more dogs will get injured or figure in any accidents that will harm their lives and cause them suffering," she added. In a video shared by Rellon on social networking service TikTok last May 18, a man who is reported to be her stepfather, is seen hugging Brython after discovering a lump on the dog's head which continued to grow over time. Reportedly, Brython was injured after going out one night, with Rellon saying that they always allow the dog to go out because he knows how to go home. Rellon said they were not able to do anything at first because they lack money but after posting the video, which earned over 300,000 views as of writing, several netizens offered donations to have the dog be checked by a veterinarian. With the netizens' and the Animal Kingdom Foundation's help, Brython was brought to the doctor recently where he was given medicine to ease the pain. According to the veterinarian, Brython needs surgery which costs a lot of money. The lady Senator from Bicol, who is now also a cat lover and takes care of stray cats in her detention quarters, said the incident should also serve as a reminder for pet owners to never get too comfortable leaving their pets alone to wander outside. "Kahit pa tiwala tayo sa kakayahan ng mga alaga nating hayop na makabalik mag-isa sa bahay, hindi pa rin maiiwasan kung minsan ang magkaroon ng aksidente o mga di-inaasahang pangyayari. Let us always be responsible pet owners," she said. (30) In 2019, it may be recalled that the lady Senator from Bicol lauded a security guard for rescuing a stray cat, named Van, after the feline was tied to and dragged by a truck at Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City. The unnamed security guard reportedly cut the rope and freed the cat who was then already limping and in pain.