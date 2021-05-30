Press Release

May 30, 2021 Bong Go appeals to leaders to set aside political differences in order to overcome COVID-19; thanks Senate colleagues for support of local hospital bills In a radio interview conducted on Saturday, May 29, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized that this is not the time to think about politics as the country tries to overcome a global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go called for unity and cooperation as the nation continues its battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the country's leaders to set aside differences in the face of the shared threat that is the coronavirus. "Isipin natin ang kapakanan ng Pilipino. Sana ay wala munang pamumulitika. Isantabi muna ang pulitika at unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap, lalong-lalo na ang mga 'isang kahig, isang tuka'. Magkaisa na lang tayo," appealed Go. When asked about the proposed joint infomercial between President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo in a bid to boost vaccine confidence, Go said he is open to the idea in light of the persistent vaccine hesitancy among the public, but he leaves it to the President to decide what is best. He emphasized that there should be no political motives involved in the efforts to strengthen the vaccine program. "Okay naman ang idea. Maganda na-eencourage [ang mga kababayan] natin kaya lang ... pero nakakalungkot isipin na nung una na walang bakuna, binabatikos ang gobyerno na asan ang bakuna. Nung nandiyan na ang bakuna, binabatikos pa rin ang gobyerno na bakit ganyan ang dumating," began Go. "Ngayon, maganda na ang takbo [ng vaccine rollout]. Marami na ang nabakunahan tapos sasabihin naman na magpabakuna tayo ng sabay? We have to be consistent dito," he continued. Meanwhile, the Senator expressed his sincere gratitude to his fellow legislators for coming together in support of the 13 local hospital bills he sponsored. The bills seek to improve the delivery of health care services to poor and marginalized Filipinos by increasing the capacities of various local hospitals. The bills have been approved on the second reading by the Senate and are set to be deliberated for third reading in the coming week. "Inaasahan natin na pumasa na ito sa Lunes. Finally, matatapos na ang dalawang linggong debate. Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng kasamahan ko sa Senado, including the Senate Minority Leader. Talagang pinaghirapan natin ang hospital bills na ito. Ako naman, hindi ako titigil na ipaglaban ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap natin na kababayan," he said. "May mga ospital nga tayo na nasa 400% ang occupancy rate eh ayaw nga natin na umabot ng 100%. Paano gagaling ang mga pasyente natin? Kaya dapat magdagdag tayo nang dagdag," emphasized Go. The Senator shared that his primary concern as of the moment is to ensure the stability of the national health care system by making sure hospitals have sufficient capacity, resources and personnel to respond to the pandemic. "Hopefully, after the [bicameral committee approval] dadalhin na ito kay Pangulong Duterte para maisabatas at malagyan ng budget next year ... Maigi na mayro'n tayong mga bagong ospital, hospital beds at pasilidad. Ito ang panahon na dapat mag-invest tayo dahil hindi natin alam kung kailan matatapos ito," he said, before adding that he also appealed for additional funds for the purchase of vaccines. "Nakiusap na din ako kay Pangulong Duterte, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III at Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado para maglaan ng pambili ng dagdag na bakuna sa susunod na taon. Kung naturukan tayo ngayon, hindi natin alam kung kailangan natin ng booster. Ayaw natin magkandarapa pa tayo bumili ng bakuna, eh alam nating limitado ang supply," explained Go. Go also recently successfully appealed to National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. to include the frontline personnel of the Professional Regulation Commission in the A4 priority group. Consequently, the licensure board exams that were scheduled for later this year have been moved from November to July so health graduates can take their boards sooner and join the health workforce. "Nagdaragdag na tayo ng temporary modular hospitals at dadagdag din tayo ng health workers. Nakakalungkot na nagkukulang ang health workers natin dahil nagpupunta sila sa ibang bansa. Mas maganda na magbukas tayo ng dagdag na oportunidad sa ating mga health workers," said Go. Moreover, to further improve access to health care, Go personally witnessed the launch of the country's 115th and 116th Malasakit Centers at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila City last Friday, May 28. The centers are one-stop shops he pioneered which provide convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the national government particularly to poor and indigent patients