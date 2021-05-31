Press Release

May 31, 2021 On the 3rd reading passage of SB 1382

Gatchalian: Demand for EVs to gain momentum with law in place soon Consumer demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country is likely to perk up especially as it will be proven to be more affordable in the long run than the traditional gas-powered ones and transform the entire automotive industry once the proposed Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act is enacted into law, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Gatchalian, principal author and sponsor of Senate Bill (SB) No. 1382, said the passage of the measure will lessen the transport sector's dependence on imported crude supply, a sustainability solution that will also be beneficial to the environment as it will have zero gas emission. "The overarching objective of the bill is for energy security because we import almost 100% of our crude to supply our vehicles. Also, as we all know, motor vehicles pollute our streets and the use of e-vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is also aimed at expanding the country's manufacturing sector because what is incorporated in the bill is not only the promotion of the use of EVs but also the development of the EV industry, not just the vehicle itself but the whole ecosystem as it includes the charging stations, batteries, other parts and components," he explained. SB No. 1382 provides for a national energy policy and regulatory framework for the use of EVs and the establishment of electric charging stations. Under the bill, all public and private buildings constructed after the enactment of the measure shall be required to have dedicated parking slots for the exclusive use of EVS and these will double as charging stations to further widen the nationwide network of charging stations. Large industrial and commercial companies, public transport operators and government agencies and instrumentalities will also be required to adopt a minimum 5% share of EVs within their respective fleets while local government units (LGUs) are also tasked to create green routes for electrified public utility vehicle fleets. Gasoline stations will also be required to install charging stations. The high cost of EVs will eventually be at parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as fiscal and non-fiscal incentives are provided for the importation, utilization and manufacture of EVs in the country. The bill will also ensure an expedited registration procedure for EV users, Gatchalian said. "The pandemic heightened our environmental awareness with fewer vehicles on the road as pollution has not been as bad compared to pre-pandemic scenarios. The higher number of EVs could also reduce our oil consumption by as much as 146.56 million barrels per year which is equivalent to an annual savings of $9.8 billion or P390 billion per year," Gatchalian said. # # # Aprubado na sa panghuling pagbasa sa Senado ang SB 1382 Gatchalian: Pagtangkilik sa e-vehicles inaasahan kapag may ganap nang batas Malaki ang potensyal na bumaba ang presyo ng mga electric vehicles (EVs) lalo na kung uusbong ang paggawa sa bansa ng ganitong makabagong klase ng sasakyan na sasabayan pa ng pagmamandato ng paglalagay ng mga charging stations sa mga pampubliko at pribadong gusali, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Sinabi ni Gatchalian, pangunahing may akda at sponsor ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1382 o ang panukalang Electric Vehicles and Charging Stations Act, na tiyak na bababa na ang dami ng inaangkat na suplay na krudo dahil sa kabawasan ng paggamit sakaling dumami na ang mga tumatangkilik ng e-vehicles. Malaking bagay din ang pakinabang nito sa kapaligiran dahil nakakabawas sa polusyon ang mga EVs, ayon sa senador. "Ang pinakamahalagang layunin ng panukalang ito ay tiyakin ang seguridad ng suplay ng enerhiya lalo na't 100% na nakadepende sa importasyon ng krudo ang mga ginagamit ng sasakyan natin. Malaking kabawasan sa polusyon ang mga EVs dahil hindi ito nagdudulot ng greenhouse gas emissions. Magbibigay daan din ito sa pag-usbong ng sektor ng pagawaan ng mga EVs dahil ang panukalang batas ay sakop hindi lang ang paggawa ng mismong mga sasakyan kundi pati na rin ang mga spare parts, batteries at ang konstruksyon ng mga charging stations," ani Gatchalian. Sa naturang SB No. 1382, itatag ang national energy policy and regulatory framework para sa paggamit ng mga EVs at pagkakaroon ng mga electric charging stations. Ipag-uutos din nito ang paglalagay ng mga parking slots na eksklusibo para sa mga EVs at magsisilbi ring charging stations sa mga pampubliko at pribadong mga gusali samantalang ang mga malalaking kumpanya, mga operator ng mga pampublikong transportasyon, mga ahensya ng gobyerno ay oobligahin na gumamit ng EVs. Ang mga lokal na pamahalaan naman ay kailangang maglagay ng green routes para sa mga pampublikong EVs habang ang mga gasoline stations ay aatasan rin na maglagay ng mga charging stations. Kapag nangyari iyon, naniniwala si Gatchalian na hindi na malalayo sa presyo ng mga sasakyang gumagamit ng gasolina o diesel ang presyo ng mga EVs dahil bibigyan ng mga insentibo ang mga mag-aangkat, gagamit at magtatayo ng mga pagawaan nito sa bansa. Kasama rin sa panukala ang pagsisiguro sa mabilis na pagpoproseso ng registration para sa mga gagamit ng EVs, ayon sa Chairman ng Senate Committee on Energy. "Nang dahil sa pandemya, namulat tayo sa epekto sa kapaligiran nang kumonti ang bilang ng mga sasakyan sa daan at napansin natin na nabawasan din ang polusyon. Sakaling dumami ang bilang ng mga gagamit ng EVs, bababa ang kunsumo natin ng langis a umaabot sa 146.56 milyong bariles kada taon o katipiran sa paggastos na aabot sa $9.8 bilyon o P390 bilyon taon-taon," pagwawakas ni Gatchalian. # # #