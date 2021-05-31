Press Release

May 31, 2021 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON POSSIBLE ROTATIONAL BROWNOUTS Just as when the vaccine rollout is now in full swing, the country cannot afford, even for a few minutes, any power interruption as this could have significant implications for vaccine storage. The potency of the vaccines at room temperature may only be maintained for a limited period of time and therefore, any prolonged power outage could cause its spoilage, a situation that we should avoid at all cost given the continuous rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases. That is why as early as April, I called on the Department of Energy (DOE), concerned agencies, and all stakeholders in the energy sector to ensure an uninterrupted and reliable power supply given the high demand of electricity during summer season when the reserve margin is usually insufficient. Sa harap ng publiko sa isang pagdinig ng Senate Energy Committee noong nakaraang buwan, nagbitiw ng salita ang DOE na wala silang nakikitang posibilidad na magkakaroon ng kakulangan sa suplay ng kuryente. Kailangang magpaliwanag ang ahensiya kung bakit nangyayari itong yellow alert at red alert.